The Big Picture Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval received backlash for posting pictures with captive tigers in Thailand, contributing to animal abuse.

Sandoval explained on his podcast that he found it "cool" and didn't consider the ethical implications beforehand.

Co-star Lala Kent and PETA criticized Sandoval, emphasizing the importance of not supporting such places.

Tom Sandoval just seems to want to be hated online. After an explosive 2023, he decided to post a picture from his recent trip to Thailand where he was feeding captive tigers and posing with them. Famously, animals kept in captivity, especially those used for photo ops with those willing to spend money to do so, are treated horribly in their situation. Sandoval actively going out of his way to post videos and pictures of the captive tigers is, at best, ignorant and at worst contributing to a problem that many are trying to stop. He has now broken his silence on his thought process.

On his podcast Everybody Loves Tom, Sandoval talked about the "tiger in the room" and brought up what he didn't think before the ordeal. Sandoval brought Tom Schwartz on the show and the two talked about what he did. Sandoval said, “I was too distracted by it being like a ‘face your fear’ kind of moment and, obviously, this wasn’t something we had planned. We were out at the boat market, and one of our tour guides showed us a picture of him with a tiger, and I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s so cool!’ And basically, it was across the street from the boats.”

Schwartz went on to try and defend Sandoval, saying “In Tom’s defense, your first question was, ‘Is this ethical?’ Because I think we were all aware that it can be a dubious — at best — industry.” He also said that he did like that Lala Kent and PETA blasted Sandoval. “I like that they were constructive in their criticism of you,” he said. This comes after Schwartz claimed the "sanctuary" workers said that they donated the money to conservation efforts and that none of the animals were sedated.

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

Lala Kent and PETA Find Tom Sandovol's Tiger Captivity Pictures Horrific

Image via Bravo

When Sandoval posted the footage, he received a letter from PETA about it, and was also called out by his Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent. Taking to Instagram, Kent wrote the following in her story: “I am appalled by the photo my cast member took with a tiger in captivity. This topic has been close to my heart for many years. What is disguised as “fun” and “cool,” is in fact, animal abuse. It’s heartbreaking.” She continued, “Do not support places like this.” The videos are still available online even though Sandoval has scrubbed the evidence of what he did from his own account. The ordeal may be addressed during the Season 11 reunion if filming for the season has already wrapped.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 8 P.M. ET on Bravo. The season will then air every Tuesday on Bravo and be available for streaming the following day on Peacock. Watch On Peacock