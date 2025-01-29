If you're a fan of old-school horror, then you're probably familiar with the name Tom Savini. If you're not, then you’ve almost definitely seen a movie he’s played a role in making, as Savini is mostly celebrated for his work as a make-up and special effects guru, doing for horror what someone like Stan Winston did for science fiction. Also, he’s acted in a bunch of movies, and has even tried his hand at directing feature films, too.

Just about everything he’s been a part of is worthy of being considered for present purposes, only leaving out films where he had a cameo or very small role (sorry to Terrifier 3, Django Unchained, and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, though it should be noted that the last of those definitely sticks out within Savini’s filmography, given its lack of blood, guts, and horror elements). The following films range from cult classics to all-time great genre flicks, and are intended to showcase Tom Savini’s unique talents as a makeup artist, actor, and filmmaker.

10 'Friday the 13th' (1980)

Directed by Sean S. Cunningham

Kicking off a lengthy franchise that, as of 2025, is frustratingly comprised of 12 movies rather than 13 (seriously, someone please fix this), Friday the 13th is an important film for the slasher genre and an essential piece of Tom Savini’s body of work. It was one of the earliest films he did makeup work for, and he’s responsible for some of the film’s best and most memorable moments (you know, the violent parts).

The kills here are a little tame compared to some of the other movies Savini worked on in the 1980s, but that kill involving an arrow going through Kevin Bacon’s neck is hard to forget, and not just because it’s Bacon who it happens to. Friday the 13th, as a film, is a barebones but competent slasher flick, and Savini’s contributions – while brief – do succeed in packing a punch.

9 'Maniac' (1980)

Directed by William Lustig

A grittier and more B-grade horror film from 1980 than Friday the 13th, and another Tom Savini was involved with making, Maniac gives you what you'd expect from this kind of movie made at this point in time. There’s a dangerous killer on the loose in New York City, he’s targeting various young women throughout, and pretty much every kill he makes is exceedingly messy.

Tom Savini has a small role here as someone known only as “Disco Boy,” with his character being one of many victims of the central killer. Savini was also credited with doing stunt work and makeup effects for Maniac, so if you want one movie under 90 minutes that shows him as something of a triple threat, you’ve got that here (some flaws aside, it’s a generally good horror film for its time).

8 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2' (1986)

Directed by Tobe Hooper

There are some wild things going on in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, with Dennis Hopper probably standing out the most. He goes big and wonderfully hammy in this film, playing a Texas ranger who goes after a family of cannibals who previously wronged his family. They're the same ones from 1974’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, but the film they find themselves in this time around is wildly different tonally.

In contrast to the first movie, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 is a dark comedy and a full-on gorefest, which makes bringing on Tom Savini to do the special effects a wise choice. There were other people credited with doing the makeup here too, but the kills nonetheless feel distinctly Savini-esque, and he played a key role here in making The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 a memorable – and sometimes even obscene – bloodbath of a film.

7 'Knightriders' (1981)

Directed by George A. Romero

Tom Savini worked with George A. Romero a number of times, with Knightriders standing out within both of their respective filmographies, given it’s not a work of horror. Related to Savini specifically, it’s also one of the fairly rare times he starred in a movie without also being credited with anything relating to special effects or makeup. Inevitably, it might be the role of his that gave him the most to do as an actor.

He plays a member of a medieval reenactment troupe, and is billed third overall, meaning his screen time is considerable (though Ed Harris is undoubtedly the lead here). Knightriders is a strange kind of drama, and probably a bit too long, all things considered, but it’s a unique film, and one where the cult status attached to it is easy to understand.