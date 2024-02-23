The Big Picture Schwartz maintains support for Sandoval post-scandal to enhance their bar business.

Sandoval's mental health struggles post-scandal prompt Schwartz to reevaluate their friendship.

Schwartz undergoes a personal resurgence but prioritizes Sandoval's acceptance over love in season 11.

It's undeniable that Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal transcended the fame of Vanderpump Rules. Fans who haven't watched the show were curious about what all the fuss was about, which only put more eyes on the cast. Tom Schwartz was walking a fine line in the reunion of season 10 between covering for his best friend, the"most hated man in America," and doing the right thing of being honest with Ariana Madix. Season 11 of the reality series shows Ariana rightfully not trusting Schwartz, who knew at least a clearer timeline of Sandoval's affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.

Schwartz talked to Collider about his friendship with Sandoval, the mini-identity crisis he went through after the scandal, and what he's looking for in a new partner. The bar owner is hoping for a Schwartz resurgence and yet old habits are hard to die. He talks about his support for Sandoval and tries to get the rest of the cast to remember the good times with him.

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

Why Tom Schwartz Doesn't Resent Tom Sandoval

Schwartz voiced his disappointment in Sandoval not being involved with Schwartz and Sandy's after the scandal. "It was a tricky tricky scenario," he told Collider. He made sure to mention that Sandoval is a "good person" and his "dear friend," but he also jeopardized their business. "At that point, he had jeopardized our beautiful business that we had finally gotten open. We had some momentum, we had great reviews, and we were building our brand and establishing a reputation in the neighborhood, [and] online. Credibility, this is the real deal, you know, it's not a prop for a TV show or anything like that. This is a real bar cocktail lounge that we finance and put our hearts and souls into."

Related Meet the Nanny Caught In a Love Triangle On 'Vanderpump Rules' The season teaser trailer shows a mysterious pink haired vixen hot for both Bubbas. Meet the newbie on 'Vanderpump Rules.'

He added: "When I would see his face and I wanted to, not punch it, but my god!" He explained Sandoval's face was the face of why his life was so stressful at that time. What kept Schwartz from being resentful? "I have to remember that he's a human being and human beings do stupid sh-t sometimes," he said. Sandoval claimed on the reality TV show that he needed to tour with his band for money to cover the bills for the home he shares with Madix. We asked his business partner if he believed that reason. "Yeah, I do actually," he answered. "I know he was struggling financially, and suffice to say brands weren't really knocking down his door, to work with him in the past year. And it kind of got dark for Tom aside from the online hate and how toxic it got. I saw a dark side of humanity."

Tom Schwartz Feels Guilty About Tom Sandovol's Struggles

Vanderpump Rules showed Lisa Vanderpump telling Sandoval to stop being angry. He then told her that he was fighting thoughts of suicide. Vanderpump tells Lala Kent and Scheana Shay that Sandoval is in a "very dark place" in the next episode. Scheana said that she did try to reach out to him, but he blocked her. The ladies also thought he was a narcissist. Schwartz addressed Sandoval's mental health in his chat with Collider.

"I didn't know while he was going through it at the worst moments, which, I kind of feel guilty about being one of his closest friends in the world," he said. "But luckily, he did find a support system and I didn't know how dark it got. I didn’t know he had to remove his firearms from his home and stuff like that. I didn't realize how down and out he was. I think it went to an extreme, you know? I'm sure you witnessed it online. He was the most vilified man on the internet, and maybe the country for a while there. He was the laughingstock of the nation, the butt of every joke, just getting roasted, tarred and feathered."

This talk of public persecution isn't far from what Schwartz said in his viral profile in the New York Times this week. Sandoval made his situation worse by comparing the reaction to his cheating scandal to O.J. Simpson and the unjust murder of George Floyd. Sandoval then apologized after the release of the interview. "My intentions behind the comments I made in New York Times Magazine were to explain the level of national media attention my affair received. The comparison was inappropriate and ignorant. I’m incredibly sorry and embarrassed," he said, according to Deadline.

There is a Schwartz Resurgence on Vanderpump Rules

Image via BravoTV

Schwartz was Katie Maloney's husband and Sandoval's best friend for years. Now he's single and was caught in the crossfire of Sandoval's behavior, he might be looking for a new identity that isn't linked to other people. "I guess I did have a lot of my identity wrapped up in my marriage and my friendship, my partnership with Tom Sandoval," he said. "And honestly, towards the end there, and like the peak of the incident, the fervor, the mania of it all. I think I had a mini-identity crisis low-key. I was like, my God, it's like, I had felt like my identity had been just taken away from me and all of a sudden. I just had all of my life experiences and character and virtues stripped away. It was like this two-dimensional character on the internet, but that didn't last that long. And I honestly, I feel like we're in the midst of a Schwartz Renaissance. All right, man, maybe not Renaissance… Resurgence."

He says he hasn't put a lot of thought into what he wants in his next romantic partner. "Somebody who is dialed into their career, somebody with a wicked sense of humor," he began, adding, "Somebody who's adventurous. I like whimsy and somebody who wants to just take it slow, have fun and hopefully build a future together. It's like, I know I'm not getting any younger, I don't know after being in a relationship for 13 years. The prospect of dating has been kind of scary."

In season 11, it looks like Schwartz is more focused on Sandoval being accepted by the rest of the cast than love. However, his invitation to Lake Tahoe did not go well. Madix made it clear that she wanted nothing to do with them. "I wanted to remind my friends to think of all the good times that they've had with Tom Sandoval," Schwartz said. We've had a lot of magical moments together and maybe just, give him another chance." He said that trip was a "spiritual reset" for him.

Schwartz accused Madix of speaking for everyone when she rejected his invitation. He responded that she isn't the queen of the group. "I think I'm gonna give her a lot of grace, and latitude, because I think she did a pretty dang good job of navigating a very strange twisted situation in front of bazillion people and the entire internet," he said. "I'm proud of her," he later said. "She's been killing it. But for sure, everyone can use an ego check from time to time."

We asked Schwartz if there were any last words he wanted to give Vanderpump Rules fans. He used them to talk about Sandoval. "Don't lose hope on my dear friend, Tom Sandoval," he said. "I swear despite what you may have seen and heard. He's a good dude. He is a good dude, man. Maybe I'm just a sucker for Tom Sandoval."

Vanderpump Rules airs every week on Bravo, with next-day episodes available to stream on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock