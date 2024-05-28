The Big Picture Tom Schwartz accused Jo of being a manipulator and compulsive liar, leading him to cut ties with her.

Tom openly shared his decision to remove Jo from his life during a bold podcast appearance.

Tom felt Jo's alleged lies dragged his family into their tumultuous relationship, causing him to sever ties completely.

Tom Schwartz faced a challenging time during the second part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion. Not only did he have to deal with criticism from his fellow cast members, but he also received backlash for his treatment of Jo Wenberg, a "friend of the show." The reunion episode dived into the timeline and true nature of Tom's relationship with Jo, and he came across as a manipulator. Jo claimed that Tom led her to believe they were in a loving and committed relationship, only to downplay their connection when other cast members of the reality series were present, such as Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, and Ariana Madix.

Tom's demonstration of contrasting emotions towards Jo left both her and his fellow cast members confused. In particular, Katie, who was already engaged in a heated feud with Jo during her separation from Tom Schwartz, felt even more afflicted when Jo seemingly pursued Tom immediately after his breakup with Katie. Katie admitted to sympathizing with Jo, believing Tom intentionally manipulated her emotions. Eventually, Jo and Tom reached a mutual understanding and decided that maintaining a platonic friendship would be for the best.

Tom made a bold statement during his podcast appearance on When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany. He openly expressed his desire to remove Jo from his life. In his interview with Brittany Cartwright from The Valley, Tom elaborated on his decision, stating that he has thoroughly considered the situation and believes that severing ties with Jo is the best decision for both of them. In his interview, Tom Schwartz boldly stated, "I'm not gonna divulge most of those things. One of the biggest things is that I found out..in my experience, she's a compulsive liar." He went on to list several allegations about Jo, shedding light on their relationship and his experiences with her.

Tom Was Bold In Interview a Recent Interview

Tom was fearless in his interview, boldly describing Jo as "benign, nonsensical, malicious, and manipulative." He claimed she had dragged his family into their tumultuous situation with her alleged lies. However, in typical Tom Schwartz fashion, Tom managed to intertwine his accusations with a compliment. He candidly stated, "Jo is not a bad person, but some of the things I found out she told my family behind my back really f--king pissed me off." According to Tom, these accusations made by Jo were dangerous. Ultimately, Tom decided to remove Jo from his life altogether. Nevertheless, Tom openly acknowledges his initial fondness for Jo, but unfortunately, their connection gradually faded away.

Tom admits to noticing Jo's erratic behavior following the beginning of filming for Vanderpump Rules season 11. Tom admits "I feel like she sacrificed any chance she has for legitimacy or credibility. I think she's hurt; I pulled away from her because there were too many lies. Trust me, I have a list of a minimum of 20 substantiated confirmed lies." Tom wants others to understand and respect his choice to remove Jo from his life, asserting that anyone facing similar circumstances would have made the same decision. Tom stated, "This will be the last time I talk about it. It's just really frustrating to see her play the role of a victim. The stuff with my family, I can never look at her the same way. She's cut from my life forever." Jo and Tom's relationship at the reunion ended on a sour note, and now that alleged lies are thrown in the mix, it indicates that their relationship is definitely a thing of the past.

