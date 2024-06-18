The Big Picture Tom Schwartz is taking things slow with Sophia Skoro to avoid repeating mistakes from his past relationships.

He learned from the drama with Jo Wenberg to communicate clearly in his current relationship.

Schwartz describes Skoro as "unflappable" and clarifies they are just "hangin'."

Tom Schwartz knows what it is like to air his dirty laundry on reality television. He not only went through a rough relationship, marriage, and break-up all with Katie Maloney on Vanderpump Rules but he also had a friends-with-benefit situation blow up in his face after Jo Wenberg took their situation to new levels. Now, Schwartz is seeing Sophia Skoro but he isn’t rushing to call her his girlfriend quite yet.

Schwartz was on the Taste of Taylor podcast with host Taylor Strecker and there he called Skoro “awesome” and a “badass” but he didn’t really open up about their relationship. Instead, he admitted that he is holding their relationship “a little more close to the chest.” That being said, he is also “terrified of scaring her away” because of “negative headlines with my name attached to it.” Schwartz then admitted something every fan of Vanderpump Rules is well aware of. “I’ve got baggage.”

Schwartz did go on to clarify that Skoro is wonderful. “She’s like, unflappable,” he said and then he went on to say that Skoro is not someone who knew about the show prior to dating him. “She’s not a fan girl, because I saw that on the internet,” he said. But his definition of what their relationship is like boils down to Schwartz clarifying their relationship by saying that the two of them are “hangin.'”

At Least Tom Schwartz Learned Something

The Schwartz and Wenberg drama of Season 11 was a lot. And it all started because Wenberg just thought they were something more and Schwartz didn’t feel the same way. Now, Wenberg is doing podcasts with Billie Lee and is not a fan of Schwart,z but but the situation did clearly show him what not to do with a new “fling” while starring on Vanderpump Rules.

Whether Schwartz was bringing Wenberg on Vanderpump Rules as a test or she wanted to be on the show, we don’t know but it backfired royally in Schwartz’s face. Wenberg joined the series after Maloney and Schwartz’s divorce where Wenberg was a “friend” of Schwartz but fans quickly learned that the two were sleeping together.

Wenberg saw their relationship as a lot more serious than Schwartz did, but he didn’t really clarify what was happening with their relationship. Luckily, he did seem to learn his lesson this time around by not leaving his relationship with Skoro up in the air.

