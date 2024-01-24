The Big Picture Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules will have a more healing nature and less chaos compared to the previous season.

Tom Schwartz reflects on how he handled Season 10, feeling disappointed in himself but also stronger now.

Despite the challenges, Schwartz is grateful for his friendships and believes Season 11 has a lot of heart and emotional depth while still being funny.

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules is coming our way and there is a lot of updates fans are looking forward to seeing. According to Tom Schwartz, this season does have a little less chaos to it. After Scandoval in Season 10, which Schwartz got roped into because of Tom Sandoval, it seems as if Season 11 will have a more healing nature to it. While talking to The Messenger at the premiere party for Season 11, Schwartz explained how he understood the energy of Season 10 but thinks that Season 11 won't be as hard to navigate. “I think that was last season. I mean, that was excruciating turbulence with a capital T. Maybe this season is challenging with a lowercase t.”

Schwartz went on to talk about how he has been reflecting on the past and what was wrong with how he handled Season 10. “I was actually reflecting on Season 10 and that whole year before, and I was disappointed with myself for the way I handled a lot of adversity. A lot of pain without gain, you know what I mean? A lot of unnecessary suffering and dwelling on worst-case scenario hypotheticals.”

He went on to talk about how he now feels about himself after he "fell apart the past few years." Schwartz said, "I’m not terribly proud of myself...but because of it, I feel stronger. I’ve kind of reframed the situation, and I have this newfound confidence and optimism like I haven’t had in a long time." He didn't leave the Season 11 conversation discussing just him. He also said that this season has “a lot of heart, a lot of emotional hooks, but it’s still funny. I don’t want people to get turned off.”

Vanderpump Rules Best known as one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump opens the salacious kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR. Release Date January 7, 2013 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Katie Maloney , Scheana Shay , Tom Sandoval Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10

Tom Says Season 11 of 'Vanderpump Rules' Showcases the Friend Group Rebuilding

Image by Annamaria Ward, Bravo

After a season of fighting, break-ups, and the cast refusing to film together, Schwartz is still very happy for the friendships he'd continues to have. “The past few days, I’ve been going through all my old pictures and just, first of all, being grateful, thinking how lucky we are to have been on a TV show for 11 seasons,” he said.

Schwartz even went on to say the success of the show is tied to their foundation as friends. ” We’ve been there for each other through the worst moments, the best moments, and everything in between, and I’m hyped for the season.”

Related Rachel Leviss Regrets Filming Season 10 of 'Vanderpump Rules' In a new trailer for 'Rachel Goes Rogue,' Rachel Leviss shares regrets about joining Season 10 of 'Vanderpump Rules.'

While Season 11 has moments that Schwartz is not "terribly proud of," he also said that it is not all bad. “It’s got a lot of heart. It’s so raw. Verve is the word I’ve been using. It’s raw, it’s got a lot of heart, a lot of emotional hooks, but it’s still funny. I don’t want people to get turned off," he said.

Vanderpump Rules premieres on Bravo on January 30 at 8 PM EST. Episodes are available for next-day streaming on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock