Known for his iconic mustache, Tom Selleck is cinematic royalty. From 80s heartthrob or gunslinger to the no-nonsense cop and plenty of comedic roles in between, Selleck has graced the screen for over 50 years. In that time, he's earned multiple award nominations, including seven Emmy nominations, and portrayed some of the most memorable characters that have defined decades and genres. After earning conflicting roles, Selleck was forced to let go of Indiana Jones in order to play Thomas Magnum. While he found success in movies, Selleck remains a highly revered television actor for his variety of roles.

In addition to starring in front of the camera, Selleck has narrated, produced, and written several projects of his own. He's a leading man, a supporting character, and an excellent guest star. Over his distinguished career, Selleck continues to bring class, comedy, grit, and heart to all of his roles.

10 Peter Malloy - 'In & Out' (1997)

Directed by Frank Oz

Close

It is impossible to imagine a role or world where Selleck shaves his iconic mustache, but low and behold it exists! He stars as entertainment reporter Peter Malloy, desperate to get the inside scoop on a Midwestern teacher named Howard (Kevin Kline). Howard is the subject of Hollywood interest after his former student thanks him for the inspiration while accepting an Academy Award, claiming that Howard is gay despite his engagement to a woman.

Selleck is entertaining as he turns on his charisma to get just about anyone to comment or interview. He's a double-sided character, displaying a softer side as an openly gay man willing to help Howard come to terms with his sexuality. In & Out is one of Tom Selleck's best movies, and is certainly an example of his impressive acting range.

Watch on Hoopla

9 Jack Elliot - 'Mr. Baseball' (1992)

Directed by Fred Schepisi

Close

During a decade saturated with many memorable and nostalgic baseball movies like Major League, The Sandlot, For the Love of the Game, and more, Selleck as the titular Mr. Baseball is an underrated gem. After falling into a slump, former hot-shot baseball star Jack Elliot is traded overseas to play in Japan. There, his ego causes him to butt heads with his new teammates and manager, Uchiyama (Ken Takakura)

Selleck's burly six-foot frame stands out in Jack's new surroundings. It's also worth mentioning the on-screen romance and chemistry between Selleck and Aya Takanashi who plays Hiroko, which has brought positivity and warmth to the movie. While Mr. Baseball is certainly not the best baseball movie out there, it's still entertaining as Selleck brings his usual comedic charm.

Rent on Apple TV

8 Ivan Tiggs - 'Boston Legal' (2004 - 2008)

Created by David E. Kelley

One of many entertaining guest appearances on the legal drama, Selleck as Ivan Tiggs was the perfect fit. Boston Legal starred James Spader and William Shatner, airing from 2004 to 2008 about the exploits and hijinks of the law firm of Crane, Poole, and Schmidt. Selleck appeared as Tiggs in four episodes in season two as the wealthy womanizer and ex-husband of Shirley Schmidt (Candice Bergen).

During his appearance, Tiggs attempts to woo Shirley back into good graces, all the while being engaged to a much younger woman. That said, Selleck balanced his portrayal of Tiggs with humanity and vulnerability, making him more than just a forgettable villain. As always, Selleck is charming and witty, making his role one of the more memorable appearances in the underrated ABC series.

Boston Legal Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date October 3, 2004 Creator David E. Kelley Cast James Spader , William Shatner , Candice Bergen , John Larroquette , Tara Summers , Christian Clemenson Seasons 5

7 Matthew Quigley - 'Quigley Down Under' (1990)

Directed by Simon Wincer