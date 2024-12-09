Tom Selleck isn’t riding off into the sunset just yet. With Blue Bloods officially wrapping up — and not with the approval of the cast involved — after a lengthy 14-season run, the 79-year-old actor is already eyeing his next role, and he’s not ruling out a return to the genre that made him a Western icon. Speaking recently to Parade, Selleck revealed that he’d love to giddy up with Taylor Sheridan, the world's busiest man, creative force behind Yellowstone and its spinoffs, on a new yeehaw project.

“A good Western’s always on my list,” Selleck said. “I miss that; I want to sit on a horse again.”

Given Sheridan's unparalleled success in bringing the Western genre to a new generation and modernising via Yellowstone, and then using that pre-built interest and making 1883 and 1923, two prequel series that are actually set in the Old West, it's easy to see why it would appeal to Selleck. Sheridan's ability to write compelling stories that focus on old time Americana has drawn A-list stars like Kevin Costner, Sam Elliott, and Harrison Ford. For Selleck, a reunion with his Sacketts co-star Elliott under Sheridan’s direction would be a dream come true.

“Sam was great in 1883. Sam’s always great. We go way, way back. I love him dearly. I’d love to work with Sam.”

What's Next for Tom Selleck After 'Blue Bloods'?

Though he doesn’t have a concrete project lined up, Selleck has no plans to retire. “I wouldn’t say [offers] are pouring in, but maybe some people are thinking of me,” he quipped.

While he’s open to new opportunities, he’s ruled out returning to his Blue Bloods role in a spinoff. “I don’t see [Frank Reagan] retiring and going off somewhere. If he goes off to a small town, I’d rather do more Jesse Stone movies.”

Selleck’s Jesse Stone series, based on the novels by Robert B. Parker, remains another popular chapter in his career. When asked about the possibility of another installment, Selleck said, “It would be an interesting challenge because Jesse is older now. There’ve been quite a few years between shows. That doesn’t mean he isn’t a viable character. Everywhere I go, one of the things I get asked is, ‘When can I see another Jesse Stone?’”

Blue Bloods will wrap up its 14th and final season on December 13. You can catch up with Blue Bloods and Yellowstone on Paramount+.

