The actor was also known for his work in 'Heat' and 'Black Hawk Down.'

Actor Tom Sizemore has passed away following a brain aneurysm at the age of 61, it has been confirmed. The actor was found in an unconscious state at this Los Angeles home on February 18, where he suffered a brain aneurysm. Following the discovery, he was taken to the hospital and placed on life support.

Sizemore's representatives confirmed the news of his passing, stating:

“It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore (‘Tom Sizemore’) aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital Burbank,” Lago said in a statement. “His brother Paul and twin boys Jayden and Jagger (17) were at his side.”

Sizemore was perhaps best known for his role in the Academy Award-winning World War II epic, Saving Private Ryan, in which he was directed by Steven Spielberg. He played the role of Sgt. Mike Horvath alongside Tom Hanks and Matt Damon in the movie, which was awarded four Oscar statuettes - including Best Director for Spielberg - as well as a further six nominations, including Best Picture, during the 1999 ceremony.

Some of his earlier work including films as varied as Born of the Fourth of July, Passenger 57, True Romance, Point Break and Wyatt Earp. Sizemore had become known for his portrayal of tough characters in 1990s action films, like Natural Born Killers (directed by Oliver Stone from a Quentin Tarantino screenplay), in which he starred alongside Woody Harrelson, Juliette Lewis, Robert Downey Jr. and Tommy Lee Jones.

In addition to this, he became well known for his role as Michael Cheritto in Michael Mann's heist epic thriller, Heat. Following these successes, he would go on to make appearances in Michael Bay's Pearl Harbor with Ben Affleck and Josh Hartnett, and Ridley Scott's Black Hawk Down alongside an ensemble cast including Ewan McGregor and Eric Bana, in 2001.

In later years, Sizemore found work as a recurring actor in television series. He made a guest appearance in the most recent series of Netflix's Karate Kid spin-off show Cobra Kai, as well as a recurring role in Showtime’s 2017 revival of David Lynch’s cult classic Twin Peaks. In March, he is starring in science fiction film Impuratus, in which he plays a police detective who is forced to believe in the supernatural after witnessing a Civil War veteran’s deathbed confession.

Our condolences go out to Sizemore's friends and family at this time.