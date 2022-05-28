American author, Edward L. Stratemeyer, has written many books that have been adapted into binge-worthy mystery shows. First, we got The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries, which ran on ABC from 1977 to 1979. Then came the 1995 Nancy Drew show and that same year, we got a show for The Hardy Boys. Now, there are currently two shows on air. The CW Nancy Drew series and Hulu’s The Hardy Boys. With the success of these shows, it is no surprise another Stratemeyer adaptation has been picked up and soon, Tom Swift will be coming to our TV screens via The CW.

Tom Swift tells the story of Tom Swift, a billionaire inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth. Tom is thrown into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena when his father mysteriously disappears. Now, Tom has to do what he can to uncover the truth while fighting off anyone who gets in his way. Tian Richards stars as the titular Tom. Richards had already been introduced in a backdoor pilot as Tom Swift on season 2 of CW’s Nancy Drew in an episode titled “The Celestial Visitor”. Tom Swift also stars Marquise Vilsón, Ashleigh Murray, April Parker Jones, LeVar Burton, and Albert Mwangi.

Tom Swift was announced on October 28, 2020. The show is set in the Nancy Drew universe and was created by the producers of the Nancy Drew show, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Noga Landau, and Cameron Johnson. The trio also serve as executive producers of the show alongside Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Lis Rowinski. Tom Swift will have a unique take on Swift’s character. This time, the character will be queer and is portrayed by a black man so both his race and sexuality will be explored in the show.

Are you excited to see this new take on our beloved billionaire inventor? You’re in luck. Here’s everything you need to know about Tom Swift from the plot to where you can watch it when it comes out.

What is Tom Swift Season 1 About?

The official synopsis for Tom Swift reads:

“The series follows the serialized adventures of its titular character (Richards), an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group that’s hellbent on stopping him”

Tom Swift will explore Tom’s life as a queer black billionaire and his estranged relationship with his father. In the backdoor pilot, we caught a glimpse of the dynamic between Tom and his father. His father hadn’t quite accepted Tom’s sexuality and didn’t believe that Tom was ready to fill his shoes. Tom Swift will further explore that relationship and also explore Tom’s relationship with his mother in the wake of his father’s disappearance. She urges Tom to take his father’s place in elite black society and causes conflict between them. Unknown to Tom, his mother’s request is caused by deep secrets of her own, so there are lots of mysteries for Tom to uncover in the show.

Watch the Trailer for Tom Swift Season 1

www.youtube.com/watch?v=HEJnfjf0CkQ

The CW released the first trailer for Tom Swift on May 3, 2022.

The network subsequently released two short teasers for the show on May 17, 2022, and May 19, 2022, respectively. All the trailers and teasers lead to one thing. Showing Tom’s life as a genius, billionaire, and playboy and his life after his father’s disappearance as a person looking for answers while protecting his life.

When Will Tom Swift Season 1 Be Released?

Tom Swift season 1 will premiere on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, and new episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays.

Where Can You Stream Tom Swift Season 1?

Tom Swift season 1 will premiere on The CW at 9 p.m ET/PT on May 31, 2022. The episode will then be available for streaming the next day June 1st on the CW app and website.

How Many Episodes Will Tom Swift Season 1 Have?

The CW has not disclosed how many episodes Tom Swift will have. But, the show is set in the “Drew-niverse” and the Nancy Drew series has 18 episodes in seasons 1 and 2, and 13 episodes in season 3 so we can expect something around that number.

Will Nancy Drew Appear in Tom Swift?

While both shows are set in the Nancy Drew universe, there has been no confirmation as to whether or not Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) will drop by Tom Swift. But, if you’re hungry for some Nancy Drew, the show was just renewed for a fourth season so stay tuned for it.

Will There Be A Tom Swift Season 2

The CW has neither canceled nor renewed Tom Swift for another season so it is not certain yet but, as soon as we get word of it, you’ll be the first to know.

Who Are the Cast and Crew of Tom Swift Season 1?

Tom Swift stars Tian Richards as Tom Swift. Richards is known for his roles in the 2018 comedy-musical, Dumplin’ and the 2017 history drama, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. The show also stars LeVar Burton as the voice of Swift’s AI helper, Barclay. Burton is best known for his role as Geordi La Forge in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Ashleigh Murray stars as Tom’s best friend, Zenzi Fullerton. You might recognize Murray from her role as Josie in the CW show, Riverdale and its 2020 spin-off, Katy Keene. April Parker Jones from the Oprah Winfrey Network soap opera, If Loving You Is Wrong, stars in Tom Swift as Tom’s mother, Lorraine Swift. Marquise Vilsón (Blindspot) will also appear in the show as Isaac Vega, Tom’s bodyguard

The crew behind Tom Swift is also full of talented people. CBS Studios produced Tom Swift in association with Fake Empire. This is Fake Empire’s fifth show that is currently airing or still in production. The other shows are Nancy Drew, Gossip Girl, Dynasty, and City on Fire.

