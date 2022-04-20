Nancy Drew is the latest of shows on The CW to expand into its own type of universe, even if fans were still unsure of its fate until The CW's recent slew of renewals. Tom Swift has a premiere date of May 31, and as network TV slides into the annual summer drought, the spinoff could not be more welcome. The series will star Tian Richards in the titular role, as well as Ashleigh Murray, Marquise Vilsón, April Parker Jones, Albert Mwangi, and LeVar Burton's voice as Swift's AI, Barclay.

The series follows the serialized adventures of its titular character (Richards), an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group that’s hellbent on stopping him.

Like Nancy Drew, Tom Swift will be an adaptation of the series of juvenile fiction books published by the Stratemeyer Syndicate, who also published The Hardy Boys and The Bobbsey Twins, the last of which Nancy Drew has already adapted in its second season. The multiple series, which total over 100 volumes, chronicle the adventures of Tom Swift (or Tom Swift Jr.) in later stories. With his inventions and intelligent, scientific mind, Swift solves various mysteries or problems. In fact, many of his inventions predate similar ones now commonplace in modern society, the first novel having been published in 1910, before The Hardy Boys and Nancy Drew.

Even though Drew and Swift have similar roots with mystery grounding them both in this new Nancy-verse, the two couldn't be more different as evidenced by their protagonists and sub-genres. To get a taste of this, viewers just need to turn to the Season 2 Nancy Drew episode, "The Celestial Visitor," which also serves as the backdoor pilot for Tom Swift. In the episode, Nancy's (Kennedy McMann) town of Horseshoe Bay is threatened by an asteroid that could wreak irreparable damage on the town but also could provide the right person the means to venture into the solar system. Tom thinks that his dad could be that person.

This iteration of Swift comes from a line of genius inventors and minds in technology, told verbally and visually with his face on the cover of a magazine that wonders if Swift could be the next Elon Musk. Similarly, the second series of Tom Swift books shows the original Swift as CEO of his own enterprise. What really is special about Richards' Swift is how this character can take the original concept of this character to new lengths with the way this TV series adapts Tom Swift. For one, Swift's experience as a young Black man is new to the character, previously written white. As the billionaire heir to his father's company, his identity certainly affects how he interacts with the world and likely how he is perceived in it, shown by how his interactions with Nick (Tunji Kasim) differ from the other non-Black characters of Nancy Drew. This even starts an episode subplot between Nick and his girlfriend in "The Celestial Visitor," further emphasizing the importance of this aspect of Tom Swift.

Another unique aspect of Tom Swift in the Nancy-verse is his sexuality. In his backdoor pilot, a big part of the dynamic between Tom and his father (Christopher B. Duncan) regards his identity as a gay man. His father doesn't quite accept him as fully as he could due to this, and with Nancy's advice, Tom decides to come out to the world (via a viral pic of a kiss with Nick). Since Tom Swift will likely explore Tom's relationship with his father in the wake of his disappearance, it's only logical to assume that Swift's sexuality will not only play a part in their relationship moving forward but also Tom's internal relationship with himself.

Inventor. Black. Gay. Billionaire. Son. These things (in no particular order) all make up a part of who Tom Swift is, and who he will become as we begin to follow his journey in his new series. A story like his can resonate on so many levels that it connects with a variety of fans on some level, and well, when it doesn't, Swift will still rock those outfits proudly while doing it!

