The Nancy Drew universe at The CW finally has a date to expand. Tom Swift, the spin-off series featuring the title character played by Tian Richards, had its premiere date revealed today. The new series arrives at the very end of May, and it’s slated to be a segue to Superman & Lois on Tuesday nights. The story follows a wealthy man who uses all his resources and pulls at no stops to discover what’s behind his father’s disappearance.

Richards is reprising his role from when the character made his debut on Season 2 of Nancy Drew. The episode, titled “The Celestial Visitor,” served as a backdoor pilot for Tom Swift and featured the character enlisting NBlindspotancy’s (Kennedy McMann) help to find a rare meteorite. Tom is the heir of a family of inventors, and throughout the episode, he starts to believe that science is not the only explanation for some events that happen in Horseshoe Bay.

Also in the main cast is Ashleigh Murray as Zenzi, Tom’s best friend who helps him keep it real when he’s veering too far away from reality. Murray previously played Josie McCoy on The CW hit series Riverdale, which was recently renewed for Season 7. Marquise Vilson () plays Isaac, Tom’s bodyguard who might feel a little bit more than devotion towards his boss.

As any billionaire, Tom Swift relies on an incredibly efficient Artificial Intelligent system called Barclay, who’s been around for so long it’s like it is a real person. Barclay is voiced by three-time Emmy nominee LeVar Burton (Star Trek: Generations). Rounding up the main cast are Albert Mwangi (Stan’s Bump) as a mysterious figure with secret motivations, and April Parker Jones (Peacock’s Bel-Air) as Tom’s mother.

Just like Nancy Drew, Tom Swift is also based on a hugely popular novel series. The show is created by Melinda Hsu Taylor (The Gifted), Noga Landau (The Magicians), and Cameron Johnson (Empire), all of whom worked together on the Nancy Drew series.

The CW premieres Tom Swift on May 31.

You can check out the official synopsis for Season 1 here:

The series follows the serialized adventures of its titular character (Richards), an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group that’s hellbent on stopping him.

