Alfred Gough and Miles Millar's Smallville has been widely celebrated not only for its brilliant reimagining of the Superman tale but also for serving as one of the trailblazers for several live-action superhero shows that followed years after its debut in 2001. The show, which ran for ten seasons, re-introduced The Man of Steel to a new generation of audiences. And in true modern-day saying, Smallville proudly walked so The Boys, Watchmen, Jessica Jones, and a handful of others could run. It's safe to say that Smallville is a Superman series that is difficult to replicate (or even match) in terms of legacy. Luckily, the Clark Kent actor Tom Welling is willing to reprise his role for a potential movie spin-off should the opportunity arise.

Almost 13 years after Smallville concluded in 2011, Welling spoke with his co-star Michael Rosenbaum — who portrayed Clark Kent's friend-turned-archnemesis Lex Luthor — to celebrate the 300th episode of the latter's Inside of You podcast. Rosenbaum said he had to pick his "Superman" as a guest for the podcast's milestone episode, as he was also the first guest during the first episode. Speaking about their careers and personal lives, the two also talked about the possible Smallville movie, which Welling is interested in. "I mean, I'd be, 'Yes, let's hear it.' I don't know how it would happen," said Welling. Unfortunately, despite the show contributing to Welling's success, the actor revealed that he never received a call from anyone involved in Smallville for new projects. He continued:

"Of course! I mean listen, I was thinking about this the other day right before we did our Talk Ville Podcast ... we were on one of the most successful shows in the history of television, like Top 50. From that show, I've never gotten an incoming call from anyone involved in that show for further work. I'm not saying like I don't feel bad about that, I don't harp on anybody about that. But you would think that when you're successful, [you'd continue to be successful] with successful people. But I think the time has changed."

‘Smallville’ Remains One of the Best Superman Adaptations

Over the past years, Smallville has been credited as the superior Superman adaptation. That is despite the world seeing various actors donning the Superman cape, including the likes of Brandon Routh, Henry Cavill, and Tyler Hoechlin. The WB and The CW show follows Clark Kent during his early years and the moments before becoming what everyone calls "The Man of Steel." That premise alone solidified the show's legacy, as it didn't hesitate to allow the popular superhero to struggle through his journey to become a hero while taking into account his version of morality. Moreover, the show didn't let its supporting characters fade into the background, especially Clark Kent's parents, Jonathan (John Schneider) and Martha (Annette O'Toole), who are both responsible for the man that Clark Kent has turned into.

In addition to the aforementioned cast members, Smallville also starred Kristin Kreuk as Lana Lang, Sam Jones III as Pete Ross, Allison Mack as Chloe Sullivan, John Glover as Lionel Luthor, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, Justin Hartley as Oliver Queen, and Laura Vandervoort as Kara Zor-El, among others. You can watch Rosenbaum's interview with Welling down below and stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

Smallville A young Clark Kent struggles to find his place in the world as he learns to harness his alien powers for good and deals with the typical troubles of teenage life in Smallville, Kansas. Release Date October 16, 2001 Creator Alfred Gough, Miles Millar Cast Tom Welling , Cassidy Freeman , Erica Durance , Justin Hartley Main Genre Drama Seasons 10 Studio The CW

