The terrific artist has gifted us not one but two different designs.

We at Collider are happy to debut a first look at artist Tom Whalen’s jaw-dropping new prints for Sleeping Beauty that will be going on sale tomorrow! Indeed, the tremendously gifted artist who has churned out masterworks for Disney properties ranging from WALL-E to The Little Mermaid has set his sights on the 1959 film for his next project, and it resulted in not one but two different prints that are simply stunning.

"Sleeping Beauty has been on my short list of Disney films for quite a while and it’s great to finally have the opportunity to create a screenprint for this all-time classic!” Whalen said in a statement provided to Cyclops Print Works. “For me, the appeal for this one boils down to one thing: a fantastic (maybe the best?) Disney villain who has two distinct, hissably evil looks. Which one to tackle for the print? Both, of course!"

Below you can see both incredible designs, which give us a choice between Maleficent’s two different forms as well as two different colored dresses for Aurora.

Both Sleeping Beauty prints will be on sale Friday, May 21st, at 10am PDT only at Cyclops Print Works.

“Sleeping Beauty” by Tom Whalen - $70

Screen-Print

24x36

Limited Edition 250

Hand-Numbered

14 Colors

Curious Metallics Ice Silver Paper

Varnish

Authenticity Seal

“Sleeping Beauty” [Variant] by Tom Whalen - $90

Screen-Print

24x36

Limited Edition 160

Hand-Numbered

15 colors

Stardream Metallic Opal Paper

Varnish

Authenticity Seal

