The Big Picture British actor Tom Wilkinson, known for The Full Monty, Shakespearae in Love and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, passed away at age 75, as confirmed by his family.

Wilkinson's career spanned decades, beginning in 1976 and gaining recognition with his role in the acclaimed film In the Name of the Father in 1993.

Renowned as one of the most notable character actors, Wilkinson made his mark in both Hollywood and Britain, securing a lasting legacy.

Tom Wilkinson, a veteran British actor known for his award-winning roles in The Patriot, John Adams, and a host of major Hollywood projects, has passed away at the age of 75. Wilkinson's family confirmed his death to the BBC.

A British native, Wilkinson would have a career that spanned decades. He first made his on-screen debut in 1976. His first major on-screen Hollywood film role came in 1993 with In the Name of the Father, a film about four people falsely accused of a terrorist attack in the United Kingdom. Wilkinson would be put on the map with his role in the project, which would go on to be nominated for a slew of awards at that year's Oscars. From there, Wilkinson would endear himself as one of the most notable character actors on both sides of the pond.

Wilkinson would go on to have roles in high-profile projects throughout the years. This includes roles in Sense and Sensibility, Shakespeare in Love, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Denial, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Selma, Valkyrie, and more. He even got in on the ground floor of superhero films in 2005, appearing in Batman Begins as mob boss Carmine Falcone alongside Christian Bale's Caped Crusader. Wilkinson would become one of the most beloved British actors, winning a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the comedy film The Full Monty. He also received a pair of Academy Award nominations for his turns in In the Bedroom and Michael Clayton.

Wilkinson Played a Pair of Revolutionary Figures

Image via HBO

Wilkinson is perhaps best known to American audiences for his roles in two projects surrounding the American Revolution: the aforementioned The Patriot and John Adams, in which he ironically portrayed a pair of men on opposite sides of the war. In The Patriot, Wilkinson played Charles Cornwallis, one of the leading British generals of the Revolutionary War and the man who would eventually surrender to the American forces. He starred in the film alongside Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger, and Jason Isaacs.

It was Wilkinson's turn in HBO's miniseries John Adams in 2008, however, that would garner him critical acclaim. Wilkinson portrayed American founding father Benjamin Franklin as he helped lead the colonies through the Revolutionary War and then went overseas as a diplomat to try and broker deals on behalf of the new country. He is often seen in the series feuding with another founding father, the titular John Adams, portrayed by Paul Giamatti, as the pair had very different styles of leadership. For his role in the project, Wilkinson would win both a Primetime Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor as well as a Golden Globe Award.

Wilkinson's final role came this past summer when he appeared in a follow-up series to The Full Monty on Hulu. Also called The Full Monty, Wilkinson reprised his character from the 1997 film in what would be his final on-screen credit. The series is streaming now on Hulu.

The Full Monty Release Date June 14, 2023 Cast Robert Carlyle , Mark Addy , Paul Barber , Steve Huison Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy , Drama Rating TV-MA Seasons 1

Watch on Hulu