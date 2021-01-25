Hot off of digging into the relics of America's past (hint: it's racism) on HBO's Lovecraft Country, showrunner Misha Green has landed another massive excavating job over at MGM. Deadline reports Green will make her feature directing debut and write the script on a Tomb Raider sequel, set to bring back Alicia Vikander as the pistol-wielding treasure hunter, Lara Croft.

Things appear to have changed since 2019, when Ben Wheatley was announced as the Tomb Raider 2 director. (At the time, the movie also got a March 2021 release date, which, not gonna' lie, seems unlikely.) Green, however, seems like the better choice here. The writer/director co-created, executive produced, and wrote the period drama Underground for WGN America in 2016, running for two seasons to a strong, positive reaction. She then took her talents to HBO, adapting Matt Ruff's novel Lovecraft Country with producers Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams. Both stories are deeply rooted in historical fact to tell compelling stories of horror, survival, and perseverance, which could turn a Tomb Raider story into much more than a point-and-shoot actioner. Plus, you know, this'll mark the first time a woman has directed a live-action Lara Croft, which is insane but extremely welcome.

Also, Green tweeted this, which I'm accepting as a binding legal contract that her Tomb Raider movie will include a dinosaur.

The 2018 Tomb Raider film, directed by Roar Uthaug, saw Oscar-winner Vikander taking over the Lara Croft role previously occupied by Angelina Jolie in two previous films. Based on the massively popular video game franchise that first started on the Sega Saturn in 1996, Tomb Raider took in around $250 million worldwide. The sequel will be co-produced by Graham King and Elizabeth Cantillon.

For more on Tomb Raider, here's our analysis of the 2018 film's ending, which opened up the story for franchise possibilities.

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Sound of Metal,' ‘Chicago 7,' and 'Bridgerton' Make AFI's Top 10 Movies and TV List 'Mank', 'Ted Lasso', and 'The Queen's Gambit' also made the cut.