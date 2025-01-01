Video game adaptations have seen a huge resurgence lately. With The Last of Us, Arcane, Fallout, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie prove that this genre can be successful outside their respective media; More and more studios are taking big swings with their major gaming properties. One of the most beloved franchises in this industry is the action-adventure titan Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. The series is almost three decades old and has seen its fair share of adaptations. Now, if you're looking for more Lara Croft action, you can watch the 2018 film for free.

The Alicia Vikander-starring film, simply titled Tomb Raider, recently joined the ranks of Tubi’s massive catalog. While the film had a split reception from both critics and audiences alike, with it featuring a rotten 52% and 55% ratings, Tomb Raider was a box-office hit, making $274 million on a $94 million budget. That made it the most successful adventure in the series, just barely beating out the 2001 film starring Angelina Jolie. You think that would have Warner Brothers poised to make a sequel, and there was one in the works for a time, but it became the victim of development purgatory. A potential sequel starring Vikander is no longer in the works with the franchise now moving on with the Netflix animated series starring Captain America’s Hayley Atwell and an upcoming live-action Amazon Prime series starring Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner.

What's ‘Tomb Raider’ About?

Close

Based upon the critically-acclaimed 2013 reboot, Tomb Raider follows a young Lara Croft who's trying to find her father. He's been missing since searching for an accent tomb on an island outside of Japan. However, after Lara’s plane crash lands on the island, she has to learn how to survive herself and become the “Tomb Raider” she was meant to be if she wants any chance of reuniting with her father. While the film took some liberties with the game’s plot and suffers from trying to cram a 10-hour story into a two-hour film structure, Tomb Raider remains one of the most underrated action-adventure tales of the last decade.

This was a true starring vehicle for Vikander, who embodied everything fans loved about the modern interpretation of the iconic genre character while also showing off some glowing charm of her own. The extended cast was a highlight as well, with Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu, Hannah John-Kamen, and Nick Frost filling out Lara's reinvented world nicely. The ending teased a sequel with Vikander wielding Lara’s legendary double pistols that will never come, but that shouldn't stop any video game fan from giving this underrated gem a chance.

As fans wait for Lara Croft’s next live-action adaptation, Tubi’s calling your adventure-loving heart. The trailer for Tomb Raider can be viewed below.

Watch on Tubi