Amazon has recently announced a new Tomb Raider series is in the works, with the potential for a new Tomb Raider film and video game as well. The franchise started off as a video game in the late 90s, developed by Core Design. Currently, there are 19 games and 3 film adaptations of Tomb Raider. The main protagonist, Lara Croft, played by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander in the film adaptations, is the root of continuity between the games and movies. Her character is an only child of an aristocratic family, with extensive knowledge of various languages, mythology, and of course, combat and survival skills.

In the various storylines of the games and movies, she is usually swept into a mission to either retrieve a precious artifact or rescue a missing loved one she assumed was dead. The games (and movies) often tie supernatural and mythological elements into the stories, adding to the danger of her missions. With the sequel to Vikander’s 2018 Tomb Raider reboot film being canceled, many fans of the franchise have been waiting for a new Lara Croft to grace their screens. Finally, their prayers have been answered.

This article will dive into the development of the upcoming Amazon original series featuring Lara Croft (and eventually a movie) and tell you everything you need to know about the Tomb Raider series.

When and Where Will Tomb Raider Come Out?

With the current timeline and information, it’s looking like the show might have a late-summer release next year, but it’s possible that the series won’t be released until 2025, depending on how long filming and post-production takes.

Is There a Trailer for Tomb Raider?

As the series is still in development, it’s unclear whether filming has begun yet. We can most likely expect a trailer closer to the release date. Amazon tends to start heavily advertising upcoming shows about a month prior to the series or movie debut.

What Is the Tomb Raider Series Going to Be About?

The exact premise of the series has not been disclosed yet, but more information about the plot will come out once the series is in post-production and begins to share teasers and trailers. However, the multi-talented and award-winning actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be writing and producing the series, and she has stated that she would like to bring back the edgy and gritty feel of the “dangerous and exciting” Tomb Raider video games from the 90s. Waller-Bridge expressed her excitement about working on the series during an interview with Vanity Fair.

"I already have an audience of people who love Lara and hopefully will continue to. And that is a very unusual position to be in. It’s the old Trojan horse.”

As mentioned earlier, the general plot for any Tomb Raider game or movie follows Lara Croft as she embarks on an archeological adventure, facing dangerous elements, traps, and people. She has to use her knowledge and survival skills to navigate perilous situations such as spelunking in caves, avoiding ancient booby traps, and avoiding murderous adventurers who want nothing but money and fame.

Who’s In the Cast and Crew?

As of right now, no casting announcements have been made for the highly-anticipated new series. As previously mentioned, Academy Award winners Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander had previously taken on the iconic role of Lara Croft on the big screen, but neither will be returning for the new series.

Who Is Making the Tomb Raider Series?

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who will not be acting in the series, will instead be writing and producing. She is best known for her Emmy Award-winning comedy series Fleabag, and has most recently been seen in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. She is a long-time fan of the Tomb Raider franchise, which draws inspiration from the Indiana Jones franchise. Producing the new Tomb Raider series along with Waller-Bridge are Ryan Andolina (Charlotte’s Web) and Amanda Greenblatt (Z: The Beginning of Everything), who have formed their own production company and formed a contract with Amazon. Additionally, Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) will be executive producing with his company, dj2.

Where Can I Watch The Previous Film Adaptations?

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) - The original Angelina Jolie film was a box office success, beating out Atlantis: The Lost Empire and Shrek with a $48.2 million revenue on its opening weekend and went on to accrue over $274 million worldwide but currently has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of a meager 20% approval. The movie is dated, but most of the complaints in the reviews were not about Jolie’s performance or casting but instead about the writing and “senseless” plot line. For many, this is a beloved childhood classic, so it’s highly recommended to watch the movie while you wait for the new Amazon series to come out. Along with Angelina Jolie, this movie stars Jon Voight, Iain Glenn, Noah Taylor, and Daniel Craig.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle of Life (2003) - The Cradle of Life is the direct sequel to Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and was released in 2003. The movie stars Gerard Butler, Ciarán Hinds, Noah Taylor, Djimon Hounsou, Til Schweiger, and Christopher Barrie, with Jolie reprising her role as Lara Croft. The movie was able to take home $160.1 million at the box office, but could not beat out competitors Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl, Bad Boys II, and Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, placing the film in fourth place. With a 24% Rotten Tomato rating, the movie seems to have fixed some of the issues viewers had with the prequel.

Tomb Raider (2018) - The most recent live-action incarnation is a reboot of the 2001 movie, with a few changes made to the story, the biggest change being the casting of Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft. Starring Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu, and Kristen Scott Thomas, the film grossed almost $275 million worldwide and has a Rotten Tomato rating of 53%.

