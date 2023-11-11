Lara Croft is making her return to our screens. While we might not be getting another game — we are getting a meticulously detailed animated TV series called Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft from Netflix. As a part of Netflix’s GeekedWeek event, the streamer has unveiled a sketch-to-screen sneak peek showing the character coming to life.

Netflix's clip highlights the development of the animated series and the hard work of the artists that set the stage for animation and VFX later on. The clip also allows viewers to witness the artists infusing the character with depth and personality. And make no mistake — it’s a work of art! The animated Netflix original series will follow the iconic rise of Lara Croft as she becomes the character fans know and love. So far there has only been a teaser trailer for the show, but this new clip provides an insight into what fans can expect with the character's design.

Hayley Atwell is set to voice the titular character in the Netflix show. She will star alongside Allen Maldonado and Earl Baylon. Beyond that, details about the voice cast have largely been kept under wraps by the streamer.

‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft’ Is the Latest Entry in a Beloved Franchise

The Tomb Raider franchise initially kicked off with the video games in 1996. The story centered around Lara Croft — a British archaeologist and adventurer. The franchise then got two movie adaptations featuring Angelina Jolie — Lara Croft: Tomb Raider from 2001 and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life released in 2003. Though initially portrayed as a wealthy, thrill-seeking archaeologist, later games, especially the reboot series which kicked off 2013's Tomb Raider, reimagined her as a younger, less experienced character who grows into the role of a seasoned adventurer. The 2018 film that starred Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft was more closely in line with the 2013 game adaptation.

Across mediums, Lara is always portrayed as highly intelligent, athletic, and determined. The upcoming animated adaptation by Netflix is also expected to follow the same path although the details have been kept under wraps. There is no release date for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft yet but it is expected to release in 2024. Check out the sketch-to-screen time-lapse clip and teaser below:

