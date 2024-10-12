With the release of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft this week, Netflix is bringing the story of the legendary explorer to life once again, this time as an animated series. Starring Hayley Atwell as the adventurous Lara Croft, the series follows her on a globe-trotting mission to track down the mercenary Charles Deveraux (Richard Armitage), a man who is hell-bent on gathering the four Peril Stones, which when combined will disrupt the balance of the world as they know it. Along with her team, she uncovers Deveraux's larger conspiracy, and must race against the clock to stop him before it's too late.

Collider recently had a chance to chat with Atwell about her role in the Netflix series, the legacy of Lara Croft, and how Legend of Lara Croft is accessible for both old and new fans of the franchise. Atwell also shares the surprising elements of such a physical voice-acting role and teases Easter eggs for fans of the Tomb Raider games.

COLLIDER: Congratulations on Tomb Raider. I absolutely adored it. I admit I'm not much of a gamer, so I was really excited for this, because I wanted the story playing out for me.

HAYLEY ATWELL: That's good! We wanted to make it accessible not just to people who are familiar with the franchise, or the game, but were interested in her story and who she is as a character.

What was it that drew you to the Tomb Raider series?

ATWELL: The offer was brought to me, and it was the combination of this particular franchise, this iconic character in Lara Croft, and I think alluding to what you just said — even if one is not familiar with the games, or even the films, they know who Lara Croft is. I was reading a BAFTA poll recently, [and] she was voted as the most iconic video game character of all time. That, in itself, is such a huge achievement.

Then the fact also that she was created from the very beginning by a line of really interesting creatives, women in particular, that drew my attention. Vicky Arnold, who shaped her originally, and then passed the baton on to Rihanna Pratchett for the reboot series, and then Jill Murray, who developed her focusing more on the themes of her self-discovery and growth, and just thinking of this lineage of amazing women. And then the women that have played her, either in terms of the voice work or live-action, just felt like a really exciting opportunity for me.

When I read some of Tasha [Huo]'s scripts, I loved the human details. There's a moment where she refers to the outfit she's wearing at a party, because it's got pockets. I just thought that, for me, humanizes her, and I'm like, “Yeah, I love a pocket, too.” I've always got a hairband on my wrist. That's another detail of my life that I always like to see. Some amazing character just does something very down-to-earth, and real, and relatable. That becomes really charming to me. I saw that peppered throughout the scripts of these amazing adventures that this character was going on. It was absolutely an honor to get the offer.

Hayley Atwell Teases 'Tomb Raider' Easter Eggs For Longtime Fans

Close

You mentioned these other adaptations we've seen through the games, through films, so this is a bit of a two-parter. Because we've seen her in all this other media before, how do you go about putting your own spin on Lara Croft? And then were there any elements that you thought going in, must absolutely be present in your take on the character?

ATWELL: The thing is, I'm always just going to bring my own voice, and my own interpretation of it just because I'm me. So I didn't have to go, “Right. I'm going to try and do her differently to this person,” because I am naturally going to do it differently, because I am different, and I'm not going to be mimicking other people because I'm not that good at impressions [laughs] So that was a given.

I think that's also what makes her such an attractive character to play, is that lots of people have played her before. So it's not just that she belongs to one performer, and that's why she's been able to develop, and develop with the times, because other people are coming in, and they're refreshing our understanding of who Lara is with the choices that they want to make. That was relatively straightforward for me.

Where this series picks up is after the events of the game, the Survivor trilogy, and before the reboot that we see in the ‘90s. Emotionally speaking, she's at her lowest point, and she abandons all of her friends to embark on these perilous solo adventures around the world, until something linked to one of these adventures forces her to return home and, in returning home, she's also forced to confront who she really is through her friend's feedback. Basically, about how rubbish she is as a friend, and I think that's really relatable and charming.

I really wanted to show her to be someone who is socially awkward, and that it can coexist, that she's driven by the sense of adventure, and this need to uncover truths and to right the wrongs of history, and that she has a tenacious curiosity, and I felt that it's really important that that that drive, which comes from a really active place, is also coexisting with the emotional blind spots she's having with the escapism, that she sometimes uses these ventures for, away from the reality of who she really is as a human, as a person. I like the emotional moments, and the downtime moments, and the bits where her friends are confronting her playfully about who she is, and that she's annoyed with them and herself for not just being impenetrable and perfect, which is what makes a human.

You mentioned that this is a direct follow-up to the Survivor trilogy, and because there are references back to those games. I was curious whether you had a chance to play the game, or watch playthroughs online just to contextualize where she is in the series.

ATWELL: One thing that I think the series has done really well is, it's put in some great Easter eggs. It's so fun. Fans should definitely pay attention to some of the backgrounds, and they can find signs and artifacts, which are a call back to the games. It’s a lovely wink to the fans who would understand it and know what it's referring to. I think that becomes such a fun element of this particular series. Particularly, there is an Easter egg, if the audience zooms in to some ornaments on a Christmas tree.

So for me, what I like is that the overall sense of the series is that anyone, if they've not seen anything of Lara Croft, it's immediately accessible because you're following a story that's not come from a point where you had to have caught up with, or understand where in her timeline she actually is. But for the fans who really know in depth about where we're at, there's lots of fun Easter eggs for them to dig for.

I really appreciated that, because it has been over 20 years since I've engaged with any Lara Croft games, and I didn't feel I had missed anything at all in terms of story beats.

ATWELL: Oh, good! Tasha's worked really hard on the script to add lots of detail in there, and she's really passionate about lots of aspects of Lara's character, from how she is within herself and her friendships, but then also her own passion for the kind of the archaeological, myth-fueled adventure she goes on. Then also her fighting style, there’s boxing in there, Krav Maga, you have the fact that Lara was once a bouncer, so you've got that more scrappy style to her. And then the fact that Tasha herself is quite a big fan of wrestling added that detail in there. So I felt that Lara was obviously in such competent hands with Tasha.

'Tomb Raider' Was Hayley Atwell's Most Physical Voiceover Role

So what would you say surprised you the most about this project, be it process, the story, or this interpretation of Lara Croft?

ATWELL: I think the thing that's probably going to surprise the audiences is to know a little bit about how technical this process is, because when I was at drama school, the emphasis was so much on the power of the ensemble. So when you're on stage in a scene, or in a play, the play is only as strong as your smallest part. Everyone has to show up and participate, and with a fully-formed interpretation of what they're doing, so they can offer something to the other actors that they're working with on stage. That's the background that I came from.

And yet here, I'm in a booth by myself. I have a sound engineer next door, being able to speak to me through a speaker. And then I have our director Meredith and our writer Tasha on monitors zooming in from L.A. Sometimes I'm not seeing any animation, sometimes I'm doing a mock-up of early stages of the animation, sometimes I'm coming back when the animation is finished to make sure the lip-syncing is right. I very seldom was able to do a scene hearing the other actors’ side of the lines. So, you're really existing in a vacuum, and having to use your imagination as much as you can to bring these worlds alive.

There is one thing when you're doing a dialogue, if you're just walking down a street, or sat down in a café, or the character being by themselves, that's one thing. But when you have to also then do physical exertion, detailed physical exertion, and create what we call in the business a sound library, and then, you realize how particularly technical this aspect is, to make sure that the action feels as alive as the dialogue between actors in a normal scene.

So we had the sound library that we'd create at the end of every episode once we'd finished the scripts, where Meredith might say, “OK, could you do a series of punches that get you more exhausted and exasperated, but by the end, you dig deep and find you have it in you to deliver the hardest blow possible, and you feel triumphant by the end of it, but without words, just sounds?” Or “Can you do a sound where you sound like you're actually falling down a well, and you're getting further and further away from the camera?” You’re telling a journey of a physical fight, so you go. “OK, well, in this fight, Lara is kicked, she's punched, she jumps off a cliff, she climbs up a ravine, she grabs hold of something, she swings to a tree,” and having to do all of that and sometimes go “OK, now, can you do all of that, but make her sound more confident. Now do it where you actually sound like you don't know if you're going to make it to the next obstacle that you're jumping towards.” So that is just crazy to do by myself, and so much part of the really fun technical challenge of this.

It's a very action-driven show, so when you hear all the punches and the blows and the screams and stuff being delivered, you're like, “Yeah, somebody had to stand there and do all that, presumably not actually in the middle of a fistfight.” So that must present a bit of a challenge.

ATWELL: Yeah, it's a very specific technical skill, doing any kind of voiceover work. I've done radio plays to audiobooks to other animation, and never one that required this much physical exertion as well. It's all part of building up, hopefully, a skill set that enables me to carry on doing it.

You mentioned earlier that Lara Croft was named in a poll to be the most popular video game character of all time. I was wondering, in your view, what is it about her that makes her so special, and that she's managed to endure for decades as such a popular character?

ATWELL: I think it's the ability that the creatives have to develop her and to update her, and we've seen that from the beginning, with the aesthetic and the tone and quality of who she was as a character, how that has changed and been interpreted, and refreshed and updated, while still retaining core relevance of who she is. She is ultimately an adventurer and a spirited, tenacious, curious person, who also is fighting her own demons and inner struggles, despite the privilege that she comes from.

There's been a huge cost of loneliness and grief in that, and a sense of losing who she is, and how she manages to reignite a purpose greater than herself that galvanizes her to be able to do all these amazing things in the world. There's a resilience to her that I think is very far-reaching, and has longevity to it, and a perseverance that, no matter what she goes through, you trust that she's going to find her way? She's driven by curiosity, but also partly driven by difficult experiences she's had in her past, which are very hard for her to confront or truly reckon with. I think these are quite universal ideas that you can find in most good storytelling, really.

The nuances of grief and struggle in the series were just so fantastically done. What do you hope that fans, both old and new, take away from the series at the end of the day?

ATWELL: I think, regardless of if they've seen it before, or know much about her, there is going to be this sense of adventure that's grounded in archaeology, history, myth, and magic and cultures. It's so global in its appeal that it's like we get to go on these amazing adventures, but with someone who we trust is going to take us there, because they're going to persevere no matter what cost. And we'll see what it costs her throughout the series, but we also know that she is a reliable hero.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is now streaming on Netflix.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft follows the fearless adventurer as she embarks on a global high-stakes chase, confronting her traumatic past while unraveling an ancient mystery. The series delves into Lara's unyielding determination and the challenges she faces in her quest. Release Date October 10, 2024 Cast Hayley Atwell , Allen Maldonado , Earl Baylon , Richard Armitage , Zoe Boyle , Roxana Ortega , Maggie Lowe Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Netflix Franchise(s) Tomb Raider Main Genre Animation Character(s) Lara Croft , Zip , Jonah Maiava , Charles Devereaux , Camilla Roth , Abby Ortiz , Peruvian Fighter , Young Lara Expand

Watch on Netflix