Prime Video may have its new Lara Croft. Sophie Turner is in talks to play the iconic video game hero in a new Tomb Raider series for the streamer. Deadline reports that the deal is not yet finalized. If Turner signs on the dotted line, she will join the first ever live-action TV series for the franchise, which will be executive produced by Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge. She was previously reported to be in contention for the role with Bohemian Rhapsody's Lucy Boynton. Prime Video executive Jennifer Stalke offered an update on the series last month, stating "Phoebe is well into it and working in close partnership with [Tomb Raider general manager] Dallas Dickinson and the game producers, and it's going to be very exciting."

Croft will be the latest high-profile role for the English actor, who made her screen debut as Sansa Stark on HBO's blockbuster fantasy series Game of Thrones. She has subsequently headlined a number of notable projects, including The Staircase and two X-Men movies, where she played a younger incarnation of Jean Grey. Most recently, she starred in The CW miniseries Joan as jewel thief Joan Hannington; she is next slated to star alongside Archie Madekwe in the Prime Video thriller series Haven.

Who Is Lara Croft?

First appearing in the video game Tomb Raider in 1996, Lara Croft is an aristocratic archaeologist in the Indiana Jones mold, who travels the world to explore lost cities and ancient temples - while dodging lethal traps and deadly enemies. The character first hit the big screen with 2001's Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, where she was played by Angelina Jolie. Although it was critically panned, it was a success, and Jolie reprised the role in a sequel, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle of Life, in 2003. It was substantially less successful, and Jolie declined a second sequel.

The role was then passed to Alicia Vikander, who starred in 2018's Tomb Raider. Based on more recent incarnations of the Tomb Raider franchise, it starred Vikander as a younger, less-experienced Croft searching for her missing father. It was a success at the global box office, but MGM was unable to make a sequel before its rights to the property expired. The character has recently appeared in a Netflix animated series, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, in which she is voiced by Hayley Atwell.

Tomb Raider is executive produced by Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robins via Wells Street Productions, Dmitri M. Johnson via dj2 Entertainment, Michael Scheel, and rights holders Legendary Television and Crystal Dynamics. Amanda Greenblatt and Ryan Andolina are consulting producers via Star Party. The series is a production of Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios.

Prime Video's Tomb Raider series is in development; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.