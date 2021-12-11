In 2022 you'll be able to team up with British action hero Lara Croft in Tomb Raider: The Live Experience, an interactive installation in London, England that will let fans participate in the iconic adventure heists of the game and movie series, alongside familiar characters and settings. Tomb Raider: The Live Experience will be filled with locales from the series including Croft Manor, ancient tombs, and sinking ships off the Costa Rican jungle. Fans will be able to go through the experience in groups of eight, and you can already pre-book tickets for your own mission here.

Little Lion Entertainment thinks outside the box to create immersive live theater experiences, and now they're teaming up with Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix, who've been developing the games series since 2003, to bring you Tomb Raider: The Live Experience. If you book your tickets now you have the option to reserve priority booking ahead of launch and be among the first to play through the experience. You can also opt for a deluxe ticket and immortalize yourself in the game by having your photo added to the walls of Croft Manor.

Image via Little Lion Entertainment

RELATED: Alicia Vikander-Led HBO Series 'Irma Vep' Announces Even More Cast

Tomb Raider was originally created as a video game in 1996 and has since spawned several iterations of the game as well as multiple successful films. The original film, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, stars Angelina Jolie as the titular character and was released in 2001. The original film didn't receive stellar reviews, however, it's since become a cult classic, and helped Lara Croft to make a global impact with Jolie's performance. This film got a sequel in 2003, and in 2018, the series got a reboot with Alicia Vikander in the role of Lara Croft in Tomb Raider. The 2018 film borrows elements from the latest game trilogy from Crystal Dynamics which includes Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Vikander and other creatives including director, Misha Green, have talked about another Tomb Raider sequel in the works, but production has been delayed for some time due to the pandemic. Netflix is also currently developing a Tomb Raider anime series that seeks to bridge the timeline between the original and reboot games. Tomb Raider: The Live Experience does not yet have an official launch date, but is set to be available for fans to begin participating in sometime in 2022.

Concept art for the experience shows the sprawling exhibit at Stables Market in Camden Town, with various exotic locales within. If you want to stay up to date with the latest developments on Tomb Raider: The Live Experience, you can sign up for their emails here and check back with Collider when the experience launches. Check out the concept art below:

Image via Little Lion Entertainment

Image via Little Lion Entertainment

'Tomb Raider': Netflix Anime Series Casts Allen Maldonado and Game Actor Earl Baylon Baylon will reprise the role of Jonah for the Netflix show.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email