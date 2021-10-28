As production on the Tomb Raider anime series moves forward, we get to see it taking shape little by little. In early September, Netflix announced that Agent Carter herself Hayley Atwell had been cast to voice protagonist Lara Croft. Now, at the Square Enix/Crystal Dynamics’ Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary event, two more voice cast announcements revealed who will be joining Atwell in the upcoming adventure. Like the games and movies, the story will follow the adventurer and archaeologist who uncovers ancient tomb secrets along with mysteries of her past.

The first name announced today at the event was Allen Maldonado, an actor who’s known for his work on comedies like The Last O.G. and blackish. He was also on Starz’s Heels and did voice work for Netflix’s Maya and the Three. Maldonado is set to play Zip, a tech expert and colleague of Lara, who will presumably help with hacking and gadgets.

Image via ABC

RELATED: Alicia Vikander Shares 'Tomb Raider 2' Update: "I'm Hoping That We Get On Track"

The other actor announced was Earl Baylon, who has done extensive voice work for animated TV series and video games. Baylon is no stranger to Tomb Raider: he was part of the voice cast of the franchise’s reboot, released by Square Enix in 2013. He played Jonah Maiava, a fisherman and close friend of Lara’s who joins her in some missions. He returned in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the last entry in the video game reboot series. For the anime series, Baylon will reprise the role of Jonah.

Tomb Raider is one of the most popular video game franchises in the world. It was first released in 1996, and along these 25 years, the franchise installments have sold over 85 million copies. The new game trilogy breathed new life into the story and influenced the production of the Alicia Vikander 2018 film, as well as this new anime series. Tomb Raider will be executive produced by Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin), who will also write, and dj2 Entertainment Founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog, Life is Strange).

Netflix has yet to reveal a release date for the new Tomb Raider. Here's the official logline for the anime series:

Lara Croft, one of the video game world’s most iconic adventurers, makes her anime debut in an all new series. Picking up after the events of the highly successful Tomb Raider video-game reboot trilogy, the animated series will chart the globetrotting heroine’s latest, greatest adventure. Twenty-five years after her first game appeared, Lara continues to explore new territory.

KEEP READING: Angelina Jolie Explains Why She Initially Wanted to Pass on 'Tomb Raider' and What Changed Her Mind

‘Antlers’ Review: Director Scott Cooper’s Horror Film Is Far More Gruesome Than Thoughtful Cooper knows how to handsomely craft a frame, but his refusal to trust his audience sinks his monster movie.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email