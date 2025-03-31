With writing credits on Fleabag, Killing Eve and an honorable mention as a co-writer for the James Bond film No Time to Die, writer-actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge has firmly established her creative prowess. However, it appears her latest undertaking is proving more challenging than expected. Waller-Bridge was, in 2019, tapped to develop and write a new Tomb Raider series for Prime Video. Early reports, including one from now-ousted Amazon executive Jennifer Salke, confirmed smooth progress, with Salke stating at the time: "Phoebe is well into it and working in close partnership with [Tomb Raider general manager] Dallas Dickinson." However, a recent development contradicts those reports, revealing that the series is rotting in development hell.

The latest update on the series comes from a report via Puck News. The publication notes that several millions of dollars have been invested in the project, with two writers room set up. However, despite this, development has only stalled, and no script is in place even after all these years. An excerpt from the report reads:

"Still, my favorite Salke move was giving Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the breakout creator of Fleabag, a $20 million-a-year overall deal in 2019. Sure, the TV business is littered with failed overalls, but when Waller-Bridge generated nothing in three years, Salke renewed the deal. Now, three years after that renewal, she still has nothing to show for it. Tomb Raider, which Waller-Bridge has been working on and which Salke was personally overseeing after announcing a series pickup last May, has now gone through two writers rooms and tens of millions of dollars in development costs. There’s still no script."

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Was Confident About The 'Tomb Raider' Series Adaptation

Image via Empire

While it might be bewildering that the adaptation hasn't managed to make any significant progress in the years since, issues such as these are nothing new in the world of TV, especially when it comes to video game adaptations. For one, it is an unfamiliar terrain for Waller-Bridge. Regardless, it was one she was initially confident to take on, especially following her starring role opposite Harrison Ford in The Dial of Destiny, the final entry in the Indiana Jones franchise, which has drawn many parallels to Tomb Raider.

The franchise is also one dear to her heart, and she intended to pour that passion into her adaptation. "If I could tell my teenage self this was happening, I think she’d explode," she said upon being named as the show's writer. "Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life, and I feel incredibly privileged... Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all." Waller-Bridge , on a separate occasion, also shared a bit of her idea for the adaptation, rhetorically stating that she intends to "bring back some of that '90s vibe?" Further revealing;

“I feel like when you’re working in the industry, you’ve got to ride the waves and lean in. There’s room to do something really quite dangerous, and if I can do something dangerous and exciting with Tomb Raider. I already have an audience of people who love Lara and hopefully will continue to. And that is a very unusual position to be in. It’s the old Trojan horse.”

Previous adaptations of Tomb Raider have left much to be desired by the fanbase. And this singular reason further mounts pressure on Waller-Bridge, who might be aiming too much for perfection, frustrating her efforts. It all casts an air of uncertainty over the future of the series adaptation. However, given the franchise’s massive fanbase, Amazon may start exploring alternative options to move the project forward sooner rather than later. In the meantime, if you're craving some Lara Croft action, check out Netflix’s animated series, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, which has already been renewed for a second season.

As always, stay tuned to Collider for future updates.