It’s been a while since Amazon Studios announced the Tomb Raider TV series which is set to be written and produced by Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The series will bring the legendary treasure hunter Lara Croft from Amazon rainforest to Amazon Studios. The anticipation is running high to see the video game icon brought to the screen in a long format. While the series order came earlier in May, we finally have a production update from Amazon MGM Studios television head Vernon Sanders.

While major details about the live-action TV series like cast and plot are tightly kept under wraps, Sanders told The Wrap, “We are hard at work. We’ve got great material.” He further commended the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star “Phoebe is really good. We’re really excited.” However, it seems the Tomb Raider series will not be on our screens soon. Sanders reveals production won’t begin till 2025:

My guess is we’ll spend the rest of this year getting things prepped so that we can start production early next year. We’ve got to find our Lara Croft, so that global wide search will start sooner rather than later.

'Tomb Raider' Will Have a '90s Vibe

Waller-Bridge is no stranger to treasure hunting or action genre having starred in latest Indian Jones and the Dial of Destiny alongside Harrison Ford and co-written Daniel Craig’s Bond feature No Time To Die, and to fans’ delight, she is a Lara Croft fan as well. Her experience will certainly come in handy while writing and producing the upcoming live-action series. She previously hinted that she aims to do “something dangerous and exciting” with the material, adding, "What if I could take the reins on an action franchise, with everything I've learned, with a character I adore, and also just bring back some of that '90s vibe?" she continued, adding that "it's such a wonderful feeling to think you know what to do" with such a project.

The Tomb Raider video game franchise began in 1996, focusing on British archeologist Lara Croft as she adventured her way through dungeons and death traps. There have been twelve games in the series, which has sold over 95 million copies worldwide and spawned a franchise including mobile games, comic books, action figures, and theme parks. The game was first adapted for the big screen in 2001's Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, starring Angelina Jolie, and was followed by a sequel, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - The Cradle of Life. Further, it was rebooted with 2018's Tomb Raider, starring Alicia Vikander.

Currently, the Tomb Raider series is in the early stages of development with no cast, director or release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.