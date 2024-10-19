Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft'.Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft serves as the latest non-video game vehicle for its titular treasure hunter and is a great addition to Netflix's library of video game adaptations. Part of that is due to the gorgeous animation by Powerhouse Animation Studios, who've worked on Netflix projects including Castlevania and Masters of the Universe: Revelation. It also includes a wonderful performance from Hayley Atwell, who voices Lara; Atwell has spoken at length about the challenges of bringing Lara to life, but in this writer's opinion, she is more than a perfect fit for the character.

The Legend of Lara Croft is set after the events of the "Survivor" trilogy of Tomb Raider games developed by Crystal Dynamics, which served as a reboot of sorts for the franchise. Lara has suffered a recent loss, and cut herself off from her friends Jonah (Earl Baylon) and Zip (Allen Maldonado). But when a stranger steals an artifact from her, Lara embarks on a quest to get it back and learns that the fate of the world depends on her success.

The Heroine Fights the End of the World and Her Personal Demons in ‘The Legend of Lara Croft’

Before the events of The Legend of Lara Croft, Lara had gone on an expedition with her mentor Conrad Roth (Nolan North), and Roth ended up taking a fatal blow for Lara, an event that still haunts her. Despite Jonah and Zip's efforts to reach out to her, she tries to fly solo, but ends up relying on them — Jonah helps her with a quest in the ruins of Tianxi Xing in China, while Zip provides tech support and biting wit. Eventually, Lara comes face to face with the thief, who identifies himself as Charles Devereaux (Richard Armitage). Devereaux is seeking the Peril Stones, four ancient artifacts that contain mankind's greatest evils: power, wrath, greed, and betrayal. He intends to use them to seek vengeance against a secret society known as the Light that killed his father when he was a boy, and he provides the perfect foil to Lara. While Lara comes to rely on the support of her friends, Devereaux is willing to do whatever it takes — and do it alone. Even the people he utilizes to get the Stones are either hired help or brainwashed with one of the artifacts.

Lara Croft Saves the World and Reunites With a Few Friends

During her quest, Lara has the chance to reunite with faces from her past. One of those faces is Camilla Roth (Zoe Boyle), her former childhood friend and Roth's daughter — who happens to be an Interpol agent. Lara feels that Camilla abandoned her when they were young, but during a quest to reclaim one of the stones, they reconnect, with Camilla encouraging Lara not to be like her father and actually keep people in her life. Lara also patches up her friendship with Jonah, which went through a particularly rough patch; after Devereaux holds Jonah under his thrall with one of the stones, Lara races to Iran to save him. Eventually, Lara is able to take back the stones from Devereaux, but not before he uses them to mutate into a massive creature and try to manipulate her into killing Camilla.

Lara finally learns to achieve inner balance, letting go of her pain and guilt before overpowering Devereaux, which eventually prevents her from killing Camilla. But even though Devereaux is defeated, his actions with the stones have left the world on the brink of chaos. Lara and Jonah make one last journey to Kunlun Mountain, where the goddess Nu'wa forged the stones. There, Lara is able to reset the world's balance, and, in classic Tomb Raider fashion, ends up outrunning a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

How Does ‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft’ Set Up a Season 2?

Anyone who's played the Tomb Raider "Survivor" trilogy knows that one major character from those games is missing: Sam Nishimura (Karen Fukuhara), Lara's best friend. Sam does appear in flashbacks, but she doesn't fully enter the present day until the Season 1 finale "A Journey of a Thousand Miles." After their return from Kunlun Mountain, Jonah finally gets married to his fiancée Abby (Roxana Ortega), while Lara receives a call from Sam...that never goes through. Lara goes to Sam's apartment but finds that it's been ransacked; she finds clues that Sam was investigating relics being sold on the black market. Lara then plans to track down Sam and figure out who would kidnap her friend.

The Legend of Lara Croft showrunner Tasha Huo can further explore the events of the "Survivor" trilogy, since The Legend of Lara Croft was originally greenlit with a two-season order. But it won't be the only Tomb Raider project in the works: Phoebe Waller-Bridge is developing a live-action Tomb Raider series for Prime Video. Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft stands out from other video game adaptations — and other Tomb Raider adaptations — due to how it balances character work with action. A second season could continue to expand on this character development while sending Lara across the globe.

