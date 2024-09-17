Now less than one month ahead of the premiere, one of Netflix's most anticipated projects of the year just got an exciting new look. A new report from Entertainment Weekly unveiled two new images for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, the animated series set to hit Netflix on October 10. The video game adaptation will see Hayley Atwell step into the lead role of the tomb-raiding explorer, with Richard Armitage, Allen Maldonado, and Earl Baylon all playing supporting roles alongside Atwell. This will be the latest in a long line of Tomb Raider adaptations, with the most recent coming in 2018's Tomb Raider, the feature film which saw Alicia Vikander take on the role of Lara Croft, with Dominic West and Walton Goggins filling out the rest of the cast.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, was written for television by Tasha Huo, who is best known for their work writing Red Sonja, the superhero action adventure film starring Rhona Mitra and Martyn Ford which is currently in post-production, and also for serving as a staff writer on The Witcher: Blood Origin, the spin-off series set in the Netflix Witcher universe which was poorly received by both fans and critics, currently sitting at a 28% score from reviewers and a 13% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Joey Soloway will serve as the director on Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft after most recently working on 18 episodes of Transparent, the dark comedy series starring Jeffrey Tambor and Amy Landecker. They also wrote several episodes of the Amazon Original Series I Love Dick, which stars Kevin Bacon.

What Has ‘Tomb Raider’ Star Hayley Atwell Been Up to Lately?

Close

Atwell is best known for her role as Peggy Carter in Captain America: The First Avenger, and the sequel, The Winter Soldier, but she's also played the character in other Marvel projects including both seasons of Agent Carter, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Ant-Man, and Avengers: Age of Ultron. She most recently starred opposite Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, and she'll also star in the sequel due in theaters next year. She also plays the role of Bess Foster in The Duchess and Diane in Heartstopper.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft premieres on Netflix on October 10. Check out the new images from the series above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Release Date October 10, 2024 Cast Haley Atwell Streaming Service(s) Netflix Franchise(s) Tomb Raider

WATCH ON NETFLIX