The Big Picture The animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft October 10 on Netflix.

The Legend of Lara Croft follows Lara on daring adventures, self-discovery, and a pursuit of ancient mysteries worldwide.

Hayley Atwell is set to take on the lead role in Lara Croft's first on-screen project since 2018.

At long last, Netflix has unearthed a release date for its animated Tomb Raider series, The Legend of Lara Croft, with a new teaser hyping up the return of the legendary treasure hunter. The series was initially announced back in 2021 alongside last year's animated Skull Island as one of many adaptations of classic video game franchises in the works at the streamer. With Hayley Atwell set to step into the boots of the globetrotting heroine and Powerhouse Animation bringing Lara to life, the adventure is now ready to begin on October 10, over 25 years since the franchise first graced PlayStation consoles.

Picking up after the events of the Survivor trilogy of games, beginning with Crystal Dynamics' 2013 reboot, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft follows Lara amid her increasingly daring solo adventures until she's forced to return home after a powerful Chinese artifact was stolen from Croft Manor. Adding to the intrigue is the uncanny personal connection the thief has, leading Lara on a pursuit across the globe and into forgotten temples for the answers she seeks to ancient mysteries. Her journey into the depths of these stunning locales will also be one of self-discovery, as she decides what kind of hero she wants to be and confronts the realities of her true self.

Lara Croft has been noticeably absent from television and movie screens for a while now, with her last appearance coming in 2018 when Alicia Vikander embodied the character in Roar Uthaug's film adaptation. While that film also took inspiration from the Survivor trilogy, Croft's first film appearance was based on the original PlayStation 1 games with Angelina Jolie leading the box office hit Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and its 2003 sequel. Atwell is a strong choice to pick up the torch, albeit in voice only. She most recently flexed her action chops in 2023's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One and has experience playing Peggy Carter in both live-action and animation in the MCU. Joining her in The Legend of Lara Croft are Allen Maldonado as Zip and Earl Baylon as Jonah Maiava, the same character he played in-game.

'Tomb Raider' Is Also Being Revived in Live Action

Image via Netflix

The Legend of Lara Croft might be the beginning of a Tomb Raider renaissance as multiple projects within the franchise are currently in the works. While Legendary Television is handling the animated series with The Witcher: Blood Origin's Tasha Huo executive producing and writing, a live-action series was recently ordered at Prime Video with Crystal Dynamics producing and Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge writing. Previously, the show was also said to tie into a new game from Crystal Dynamics as well as a feature film that continues Lara's adventure on the big screen. Whatever the case, there's a lot of movement in the classic video game icon's world that will be unearthed sooner rather than later.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft arrives on Netflix on October 10.