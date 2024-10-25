Audiences haven't seen the last of Lara Croft (Hayley Atwell). Netflix has announced that a second season of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is currently in development. The animated series recently made a splash on the streaming platform, introducing a version of the popular video game character that would bridge the gap between the reboot series of games and the original titles. The first installment of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft was only released this month. The viewership numbers must have been impressive enough for the streaming platform to quickly decide that they would move forward with the project.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft introduced the titular character as she struggles with the events that led to Conrad Roth's (Nolan North) death. But when a shocking discovery leads her to Charles Devereaux (Richard Armitage), the treasure hunter will have to return to the most dangerous aspect of her action-packed life. The first season of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft sent the protagonist through a journey that ended in the disappearance of Sam Nishimura (Karen Fukuhara). The fact that a second season for the series has been confirmed by the streaming platform means that audiences will get to see where that thread goes.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft was created for television by Tasha Huo. Before diving deep into the world inspired by the video game series, Tasha Huo worked as a writer on The Witcher: Blood Origin. The animated series has allowed the artist to expand her working relationship with Netflix. A second season of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will ensure that Tasha Huo continues to collaborate with the streaming platform for the foreseeable future.

The Talented Voice Cast of 'Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft'

Netflix knew that a wide range of talent was needed in order to turn the concept of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft into a reality. The studio cast Hayley Atwell as the voice of the titular character. The performer is no stranger to stepping into the shoes of strong heroes through her voice, considering how she has a prominent role in What If...? as Captain Carter. And after stealing the show as Kimiko in The Boys, Karen Fukuhara portrays the intriguing Sam Nishimura.

A release date for the second season of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft hasn't been announced by Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.