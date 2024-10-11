When one thinks of video game heroes, it's almost impossible not to think of Lara Croft. Ever since the character first debuted in 1996, it was clear a legend was born, one that quickly made its way into Hollywood with 2001's Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. Now, 23 years and several other big-screen adaptations later, the character is about to return, but not in the way many had imagined.

Netflix's run of faithfully adapting video games into animated series has been well acclaimed over recent years, with the legendary Lara the next character to get a turn. Moving away from the live-action adaptations that have perhaps most famously exemplified the franchise in the 21st century, this version looks to distill the essence of the very first video game into a 2024 streamer-friendly form. So, with all that in mind, here's a look at where you can watch Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

When is 'Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft' Coming Out?

The Legend of Lara Croft officially debuted on Thursday, October 10, 2024. This date marks an exciting one for television fans, with the likes of Sweetpea debuting on Starz, Teacup storming to Peacock, Outer Banks' Season 4a premiering on Netflix, and the Italian spinoff of Citadel, Diana, making its way to Prime Video.

Where Can You Stream 'Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft'?

The Legend of Lara Croft will be officially available to stream on Netflix, joining the streamer's many other animated video game adaptations, from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Arcane: League of Legends, to The Cuphead Show and Castlevania.

For those without a subscription who will need one to see this iconic hero swing back into action, here is a handy breakdown of all the subscription options:

Plans Features Subscription Costs Standard With Ads 1080p Resolution

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Ad breaks $6.99 per month Standard (Ad-Free) Access to Netflix's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Full HD 1080p streaming

Ability to download up to thirty select titles

No Ads $15.49 per month Premium Access to Netflix's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

4k + HDR streaming

Ability to download up to thirty select titles

No Ads $22.99 per month

Can You Stream 'Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft' Without Netflix

Unfortunately, Netflix will be the only place for you to catch all the action as Lara Croft returns.

Watch the Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft' Trailer

After several teasers and first looks were released by Netflix, finally, on September 20 as part of the streamer's Geeked Week, the full trailer for The Legend of Lara Croft was released and is available to watch above. This trailer gives fans a full taste of what to expect from the upcoming adaptation, especially in the animation department, which already seems to excel. The original video game was known for its excellently crafted action set pieces, with this series seemingly no different. The trailer also gives fans a glimpse at voice actress Hayley Atwell in action, with the performer best known for her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Agent Peggy Carter. No stranger to voice work, her performance in the animated anthology series What If...? already makes her a perfect pick for this role. From racing cars to jumping out of planes, this newest version of Lara Croft seems to be doing it all. An official logline for The Legend of Lara Croft from Netflix reads:

The animated series TOMB RAIDER: THE LEGEND OF LARA CROFT picks up after the events of the highly successful Tomb Raider video game Survivor trilogy (Tomb Raider; Rise of the Tomb Raider; Shadow of the Tomb Raider), and will chart the globetrotting heroine’s next chapter as the iconic adventurer. More than 25 years after her first appearance, Lara Croft (voiced by Hayley Atwell) continues to explore ancient mysteries and uncover lost truths across breathtaking and dangerous destinations. Following the events of the Survivor series, Lara Croft has abandoned her friends to embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures. But she must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection. Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs, where she will be forced to confront her true self, and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become. The all-new animated Netflix series features the voices of Hayley Atwell (Lara Croft), Allen Maldonado (Zip), Earl Baylon (reprising his role as Jonah from Tomb Raider video games). Additional voices to be announced. From Legendary Television, TOMB RAIDER: THE LEGEND OF LARA CROFT is executive produced and written by Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja). Executive producers include dj2 Entertainment Founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog, Life is Strange), along with Timothy I. Stevenson; Jacob Robinson (Skull Island) under his company Tractor Pants; and Dallas Dickinson and Noah Hughes for Crystal Dynamics; as well as Howard Bliss and Jen Chambers. Powerhouse Animation is the Animation Studio with Brad Graeber serving as executive producer.