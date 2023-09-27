The Big Picture Netflix unveils a teaser trailer for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, an animated series centered around Lara's exploration of legendary items.

The teaser hints at adventure, supernatural elements, and a low point in Lara's life as she navigates spells, curses, and the unknown.

Hayley Atwell voices Lara Croft, and the anime series aims to bridge the classic video games and the Square Enix reboot, offering adventure and puzzle-solving.

While the future of Lara Croft in cinema continues to be a blurry subject, fans of the Tomb Raider franchise won’t be left hanging: Netflix unveiled today the first teaser trailer and title reveal of Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. The animated series will center around the famous adventurer as she explores uncharted territory in search of legendary items. The teaser immediately throws protagonist Lara Croft into a massive crater as she searches a cave for an artifact that apparently isn’t there. Just like in the video game series, adventure and supernatural elements will blend as Lara unveils spells, curses, and legends across her journey. It also hints at Lara being at a low point of her life, since her group of friends and found family apparently is in dire straits – or maybe not even alive.

All of that is played to the tune of Lara’s careful breathing, which ends up revealed as the woman’s surgical analysis of a shot she is about to take with her characteristic bow and arrow. It plays a little too quick to see, but it seems that Lara’s duo of guns are also strapped to her legs – something that only a full trailer will reveal.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft features Hayley Atwell (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1) voicing the title character. According to series writer and producer Tasha Huo, the idea of the anime series is to bridge the classic and world-famous Tomb Raider video games that defined a whole generation of players and the Square Enix reboot “Survivor Trilogy,” which were met with critical acclaim throughout every installment. Considering the different approaches of both videogame series, it’s safe to say that the anime series will offer a mixture of adventure and puzzle-solving to its protagonist. Along with Lara, other characters that will be featured in Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft are Jonah Maiava (voiced by Earl Baylon, who reprises his role from the game franchise) and Zip (voiced by Allen Maldonado).

'Tomb Raider's On-Screen Legacy

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft was first announced in 2021 as part of a slate of new animated titles from Netflix that also included the Kong: Skull Island follow-up. Even though the franchise is one of the most popular in the video game world, on-screen adaptations have failed to fully live up to its legacy – so far, we’ve seen two movies starring Angelina Jolie (Eternals) and one led by Alicia Vikander (Firebrand), all of which had pretty decent box office performances. The franchise may also end up finding a new life in Prime Video, where a live-action series is currently in development with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) at the helm as writer and producer.

Netflix premieres Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft in 2024. A specific release window is yet to be unveiled by the streamer. You can watch the teaser trailer below: