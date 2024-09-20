As part of Geeked Week 2024, Netflix dropped the latest trailer for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, their animated sequel series which continues the story of the titular character following the events of the most recent Tomb Raider video game trilogy. Starring Hayley Atwell as the voice of Lara Croft, the series follows the iconic and intrepid adventurer as she embarks on her next chapter, continuing to uncover ancient mysteries, navigate her way out of breathtaking and terrifying locations and, yes, raid some tombs as well. The series also includes the voices of Allen Maldonado as Zip and Earl Baylon reprising his role as Jonah from the games. Netflix describes the plot as thus:

The series continues right after the events of the Survivor Trilogy of video games — Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider — and finds Lara abandoning her friends to embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures. However, Lara (voiced by Hayley Atwell) must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection. Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs, where she will be forced to confront her true self and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, has been adapted for television by Tasha Huo, who is best known for previously working on Red Sonja, the superhero action adventure film starring Rhona Mitra and Martyn Ford which is currently in post-production, and also for serving as a staff writer on The Witcher: Blood Origin, the spin-off series set in the Netflix Witcher universe. Joey Soloway will serve as the director on Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft after most recently working on 18 episodes of Transparent, having also written several episodes of the Amazon Original Series I Love Dick, which stars Kevin Bacon.

What Other 'Tomb Raider' Adaptations Have There Been?

This will be the most recent in a long line of Tomb Raider adaptations, with the most recent coming in 2018's Tomb Raider, the feature film which saw Alicia Vikander step into the shoes of Lara Croft, with Dominic West and Walton Goggins filling out the rest of the cast. Prior to that, Angelina Jolie appeared in two films — Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and The Cradle of Life in the mid-2000s, alongside the likes of Jon Voight and Gerard Butler.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft premieres on Netflix on October 10. Check out the new trailer above.