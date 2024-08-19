The Big Picture Lara Croft faces inner demons on a perilous quest for a stolen artifact in Netflix's new animated series, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

The show explores Lara's haunted past while she battles thugs and supernatural forces in treacherous locations.

Premiering on October 10, this series delves into Lara Croft's origins and adventures with a strong creative team.

Lara Croft has braved danger time and again on expeditions to ancient ruins, but this time, she'll have to face her own demons. A new trailer for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft sees the legendary adventurer running headlong into peril for her next globe-trotting journey to save a powerful Chinese artifact stolen from Croft Manor. However, she's haunted by the ghosts of her past and what kind of hero she's becoming along her travels. Hayley Atwell voices this animated iteration of the iconic video game protagonist, who will make her grand return on Netflix this October.

The new footage highlights the threats Lara willingly runs toward, from terrifyingly deep caves to bubbling lava pits and steep cliffs, all while also avoiding or taking down thugs aiming to stop her dead in her tracks. Her cavalier nature earns some admonishment from her friend Jonah, but he's there to accompany her every step of the way. For as much as she embraces danger, she can't shake the grief of losing those around her, something that one of her foes preys upon. As she traverses ancient temples, villages, tombs, and mountainsides, she'll have to confront her darkest thoughts, from the fear and pain that still lingers to the anger and vengeance that pushes her to kill.

Lara's new adventure will be spurred on by a thief with an uncanny personal connection, which opens the door to further explore the iconic adventurer's past throughout the series. The Legend of Lara Croft follows up directly after the events of the Survivor series of games, which rewrote her origins beginning with 2013's Tomb Raider reimagining from Crystal Dynamics and capping off with 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider. It'll likely reflect on how Lara's time as a member of the Endurance expedition and beyond shaped her as a hardened adventurer familiar with both treacherous tombs and supernatural forces. Atwell will be joined for the adventure by Earl Baylon, who reprises his role from the games as Jonah, alongside Allen Maldonado, and more.

'The Legend of Lara Croft' Is the Latest Game Adaptation From Powerhouse Animation

Tasha Huo leads The Legend of Lara Croft as a writer, showrunner, and executive producer alongside Dmitri M. Johnson, Timothy I. Stevenson, Jacob Robinson, Dallas Dickinson, Noah Hughes, Howard Bliss, Jen Chambers, and Brad Graeber. Her previous writing credits include The Witcher: Blood Origin, the yet-unreleased Red Sonja adaptation starring Matilda Lutz, and the upcoming Mighty Nein animated series from the Critical Role team. Past the creative team, Powerhouse Animation is once again teaming with Netflix to handle the look of the new Tomb Raider series. The studio has gained plenty of recognition for its efforts on the streamer, bringing to life both Castlevania and its bloody follow-up, Castlevania: Nocturne, as well as Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and Blood of Zeus.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft isn't the only project centered on the iconic heroine, as a live-action series from Phoebe Waller-Bridge is in development as well at Prime Video. While that project won't begin production until 2025, the animated adventures of Lara Croft will premiere on Netflix on October 10. Check out the new trailer in the gallery above.

