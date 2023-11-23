The Big Picture Megan McDonnell, known for her work on Marvel projects like WandaVision and The Marvels, has joined Prime Video's Tomb Raider TV series.

The Tomb Raider series is part of a larger cinematic universe being developed by Prime Video and MGM, with a movie adaptation also in the works.

McDonnell's addition to the team is a positive sign that the project is moving forward, although release dates for both the TV series and movie have yet to be announced.

After working on The Marvels and the upcoming Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, Megan McDonnell has found her next project. Variety reports that the writer has joined Prime Video's television series based on the Tomb Raider video game franchise. McDonnell has figured how Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) felt as she faced her latest adventure, and she will now turn her focus towards the new iteration of Lara Croft. While the video game adaptation might be a long distance away from premiering on the streaming platform, the studio hiring McDonnell is a sign of the company allowing the project to move forward.

In January this year, it was announced that Phoebe Waller-Bridge, known for starring in and creating the television series, Fleabag, was tapped to write and executive produce a new Tomb Raider TV series. it was also reported that Prime Video and MGM working together to build a cinematic universe around Tomb Raider. As such, a movie adaptation is also in the works with the project currently slated to crossover with the television series. At the moment, none of these projects have release dates attached to them, as both the film and television series still find themselves in their pre-production stages. Prime Video hasn't indicated which one of them is supposed to premiere first, but the mystery will be solved as more talent join the projects.

The last time Lara Croft had a presence on the big or small was the 2018 Tomb Raider adaptation, featuring Alicia Vikander in the titular role. A few weeks before Avengers: Infinity War took control of the worldwide box office, Lara was tasked with looking for Himiko, the mythical Queen of Yamatai her father had spent his entire life researching about. After earning $274 million at the global box office, the movie performed modestly, but the pandemic and a very complicated development process prevented the sequel to enter production.

Megan McDonnell's Work at Marvel Studios

The first time Megan McDonnell had a major role in writing a story set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was when she was a staff writer in WandaVision, the first television series the franchise released on Disney+. WandaVision was released in 2021, with McDonnell return to the franchise to pen The Marvels alongside director Nia DaCosta and Elissa Karasik. Given the varying degrees of success these high-profile female-led projects have achieved, it makes sense for Prime Video to add the writer to the team behind the upcoming Tomb Raider TV series. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.