Tombstone was among the most popular westerns of the 1990s, and helped to spark a minor resurgence for a genre that hadn’t been that successful since the Golden Age of Hollywood. Although it was a star-studded crowd pleaser with a number of great action sequences, Tombstone was heralded as a generational classic because it understood the complex psychology of the lawman, hired guns, and outlaws that made up “the wild west.” Kurt Russell gave one of his most iconic performances ever as the legendary hero Wyatt Earp, but it was Val Kilmer’s charismatic role as the gunfighter Doc Holliday that ended up being the film’s scene-stealer. Despite the large fanbase that Tombstone still has, Holliday’s iconic line, “I'm your huckleberry,” is often misinterpreted as a threat.

What Does ”I’m Your Huckleberry” Actually Mean?