Prepare to have the saddest yee-haw and a tragic giddy-up as Tombstone, the iconic 1993 Western starring Kurt Russell, is set to leave Hulu on December 31. Directed by George P. Cosmatos (Rambo: First Blood Part II), Tombstone tells the story of the legendary Wyatt Earp (Russell) and his brothers as they arrive in Tombstone, Arizona, where they need to sort some sh*t out. They're joined by Doc Holliday (Val Kilmer), Earp's right-hand man with a silver tongue, as they face off against the ruthless Cowboys gang in the infamous Gunfight at the O.K. Corral. And yes, if a lot of these terms sound familiar to you, that just tells you the wide-reaching and long-running impact that Tombstone has had, not just on Western films, but cinema in general. The rest of the movie's cast includes Sam Elliott, Bill Paxton, Michael Biehn, and Powers Boothe.

Tombstone was well-received by both audiences and critics upon its release in 1993. Even though it wasn't a massive box office hit initially, grossing $73 million worldwide against a budget of $25 million, critics and audiences enjoyed the film. They threw acclaim at the storyline, the direction, and particularly the performances, especially Kilmer's portrayal of Doc Holliday – which many felt was the best performance of his career, aided by trademark lines like, "I'm your huckleberry."

What Other Westerns Has Kurt Russell Been In?

Russell returned to the West for two movies in 2015. Russell starred in Bone Tomahawk as Sheriff Franklin Hunt, who leads a group of men on a dangerous rescue mission into cannibal territory. That same year, he also appeared in Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight. That's certainly one way to get back in the saddle after two decades. In the Tarantino flick, Russell played John "The Hangman" Ruth, a bounty hunter escorting a fugitive through a snowstorm in a movie featuring a knockout cast – including Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Walton Goggins, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Bruce Dern, Demián Bichir, James Parks, Dana Gourrier, Zoë Bell, Gene Jones, and Craig Stark. And also, one hell of a lot of snow... and blood.

Russell will be again heading into a Western setting, albeit in a modern context, as he joins the cast of Taylor Sheridan's The Madison. The sequel and spin-off to the wildly successful modern Western noir epic series Yellowstone, The Madison will star Russell alongside Michelle Pfeiffer, Patrick J. Adams, Matthew Fox, and more. Production on The Madison is already underway, and the series will premiere later in 2025 on Paramount+.

Tombstone can be streamed on Hulu until the end of December. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on all your favorite Westerns and, of course, Kurt Russell.

