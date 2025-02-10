Tombstone was a massive success that marked a major comeback for the Western genre, as it proved why these stories of gunslingers, outlaws, and the battles they waged were so accessible. The 1990s saw the debut of many westerns that would go on to establish themselves as being all-time classics, but while darker films like Unforgiven and Legends of the Fall had a gritty sense of realism, Tombstone was a far more entertaining adventure story that celebrated the “Golden Age of Hollywood.” It would be impossible to discuss the success of Tombstone without mentioning its cast, as the film managed to assemble some of the most exciting stars of its generation. However, it is easy to forget that Robert Mitchum played the important role of the narrator in Tombstone, as an accident prevented him from actually appearing in the film.

What Did Robert Mitchum’s Voiceover Add to ‘Tombstone?'