Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of Succession Season 4After the third season of Succession, it felt like the relationship between Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Greg (Nicholas Braun) had experienced a major paradigm shift in their relationship when they decided to go all in together on an alliance. Their decision proved to be a wise one as they joined Team Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and were on the winning side of Logan vs. the Roy children for control of the multimedia conglomerate Waystar Royco. But the start of Season 4 has seen the two revert to a couple of empty suits or "The Disgusting Brothers" happy to argue the merits of ludicrously capacious handbags that are both big enough to hold a pair of roller skates and slide across the floor during a bank heist. Admittedly, it was a hilarious exchange, and the two have always bonded over the fact that they are ostensibly outsiders when it comes to the inner circle of the Roy hierarchy — they are both in a constant struggle to find their niche within the group and then justify why they are in the room when important decisions are being made. Right now they appear to be at a crossroads of being taken seriously as contenders to the Roy throne or continuing on a path of relegation to comic relief who are no real threat to Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Conner (Alan Ruck).

How Can TomGreg Become More Legitimate in 'Succession' Season 4?

Showrunner Jesse Armstrong typically has a way of throwing the audience a curveball with each character at some point throughout each season of Succession. So what form will that come in for the affable screwballs Tom and Greg, and will it propel them closer to being taken more seriously? After Episode 2 of Season 4, "Rehearsal," we know that things have quickly turned sour between Greg and Shiv as Tom has contacted all the best divorce lawyers in the city to prevent Shiv from hiring them due to a conflict of interest. When she tells him off over the phone, Greg shrugs it off and quickly goes on about the business of tending to his meal ticket, Logan. Greg has already taken what amounts to a huge step for him when he called out Logan for being a mean old man and a bad father who has no connection with his kids during the roasting of the big man in Episode 1. Tom is also dealing with the end of his marriage with Shiv, which could free him up more to follow his own instincts and be less of a son-in-law to Logan and a mere spectator and more of a power player in the high-stakes games that make the show so enjoyable to watch.

Tom Already Has Logan's Ear, Now He Needs Respect

Tom may be a little crass and off-color at times, but he isn't dumb. It is no accident that the interloper from Minnesota is now firmly ensconced at the side of the family patriarch Logan Roy. His decision to stick with him at the end of Season 3 should pay dividends at some point. Smart as he may be, however, he still is the David to Logan's Goliath when it comes to the Machiavellian maneuvering of high finance and dealing with corporate threats and adversaries. Can Tom become more of a Rasputin type to Logan's Czar Nicholas II? By that we mean, can he insert himself as Logan's most trusted advisor and use him for his own purposes to maybe sabotage him? Logan isn't getting any younger and since we know that Season 4 is going to be the show's last, it would be the right time for Logan to start showing some of that age. Last season, Logan's health issues almost cost him and the Roy kids their controlling stake in Waystar Royco when the side effects of his medication for a urinary tract infection cause him to hallucinate among other things. We do see Tom, now that he is free of his in-law status, using his perch next to Logan to manufacture some new angles for himself and possibly his fellow disgusting brother, Greg.

Greg Needs to Play His Cards Right This Season of 'Succession'

Greg is at his finest at the beginning of Episode 2 when he describes a wandering Logan on the open company floor with the double whammy of "If Santa Claus were a hitman" and "Like Jaws if everyone in Jaws worked for Jaws." His awkwardness is some of the best comic relief decompression time that we get in Succession, but his new alliance with Tom has gotten him much closer to the throne than he's ever been, whether he fully appreciates it or not. In the next several episodes, he needs to start thinking more about securing him and Tom as a package deal and less about the lewd and salacious aspirations of the disgusting brothers. The disgusting brothers aren't going to get anywhere. It is time for Greg to start playing his cards wisely and taking his future seriously. That's not to say we don't want more terrific dialogue between TomGreg, but they need to try to find a healthy balance between work and play so to speak. If Tom is Logan's first lieutenant, then Greg needs to be sure that he is in a position to be Tom's lieutenant and is prepared to move up the ranks if only by extension. If his attempt to deliver the bad news to Kerry (Zoe Winters) on Tom's behalf is any indication, then maybe he won't evolve to the next level.

Being Outsiders Is Tom and Greg's Bond

The more cynical among us viewers might think that Tom simply used Shiv as a tool to wedge his way inside the Roy family like a Trojan horse. We're starting to wonder whether Tom really ever actually loved her or if the "disgusting brother" half of him is the dominant part of his personality. His actions to begin their divorce proceedings are telling. And it's becoming clear that Greg is growing in his resentment of Logan and the entire Roy family at the treatment of his uncle and overall dismissal of him as little more than the family court jester. The two have formed an iron-clad bond over being disrespected by the entitled Roy children and something they seemed prone to pounce on with any opportunity that might present itself — especially now, during the estrangement and schism between Logan and Kendall, Shiv, Roman, and Connor. It seems like the perfect time to use their relegated and subjugated status to fly even further under the radar while the two sides of the family are at war with one another.