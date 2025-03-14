Collider is excited to announce we’re teaming up with Paramount Pictures to celebrate the very special 30th anniversary of Peter Segal’s (50 First Dates) 1995 hit comedy Tommy Boy. In honor of this major milestone, the movie has been newly remastered for the first time on 4K Ultra HD, available in standard and limited edition Steelbook and will be available for purchase beginning on March 25. In addition to this rollout, we want our readers to join us for a rare opportunity to see this film on the big screen again for the first time in decades in its new and improved 4K splendor! Following the movie, we'll have director Peter Segal for the Q&A. Read on for the full details on how you can enter to win free tickets to the screening.

Starring Saturday Night Live’s unforgettable Chris Farley, Tommy Boy highlights Farley’s exaggerated physical comedy and high energy in a laugh-out-loud adventure that puts him opposite fellow SNL alum David Spade when his raucous character, the eponymous Tommy, must join forces with the reluctant accountant Richard (Spade). These two unlikely fellows’ paths cross when Tommy’s auto parts tycoon father (Brian Dennehy) dies, leaving his dimwitted son the immediate heir of Big Tom’s empire. In order to save the family business from corporate greed, Tommy and Richard will have to work together, no matter their differences. The movie also features SNL star Dan Aykroyd and Bo Derek (Bolero), Sean McCann (Chicago), and Julie Warner (Doc Hollywood).

‘Tommy Boy’ in 4K Screening Details

If you’re in the Los Angeles area, join us for this exciting night of celebration. Catch this iconic comedy on the big screen in 4K at the Landmark Sunset Theater on Tuesday, March 25. The screening will begin at 7 pm followed by the Q&A. All guests will receive free popcorn and soda.

How to Win ‘Tommy Boy’ in 4K Tickets