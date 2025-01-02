Cormac McCarthy’s stories have been translated to the screen with success multiple times, but even titans sometimes fall. McCarthy’s play, The Sunset Limited, was adapted into a movie in 2011 by Tommy Lee Jones (who had already enjoyed success with the acclaimed adaptation of McCarthy’s No Country for Old Men) and co-starred Samuel L. Jackson. These two heavyweights lead the film and shine with committed, haunting performances, but that’s just it — the entirety of the movie is literally a single, lengthy conversation between the two. Unlike The Road or No Country for Old Men, there is no cinematic production; the dialogue is the sole source of compelling material in the film. For the patient, attentive viewer, this movie is an insightful, verbal battle between nihilism and faith. The film is an insightful rendition of two polarized reactions to an existential crisis, but it is admittedly sluggish. Viewers should view The Sunset Limited as a philosophical story that manifests in conversation, a method of storytelling more fit for stages than screens.

‘The Sunset Limited’ Retains the Sparse Form of a Stage Play for Better and for Worse

Close

McCarthy's play was published in 2006 and debuted on stage to not such great reviews. The symbolism is overt (unless we're supposed to accept at face value a Black character whose name is Black and a white character whose name is, well, White), and the heady nature of the dialogue violates one of the cardinal rules of storytelling: show, don't tell. There is not much subtlety. In defense of these qualities, the plot entirely focuses on two responses to an existential search for meaning — nihilism, which the suicidal White embraces, and faith, which Black embraces. It's difficult to tackle this kind of story without entering the language of the pulpit or lecture hall, but it has been done. From the outset of this movie, viewers should be prepared for ninety minutes of occasionally turgid conversation. Which, it's safe to say, is not everyone's cup of tea.

There is one setting throughout the whole movie: Black's shabby, kitchenette apartment. It is a sparse apartment, the one visible piece of art being a photo of Martin Luther King, Jr., illuminated by a lamp. The sum total of the characters' movement in the movie is Black going to and from the bathroom, the two men moving from the kitchen table to go sit on a couch, and White eventually walking out the door. There is merit to this confinement. The claustrophobic setting heightens the intensity of the conversation and underscores the tension between White and Black. Black tries to convince White not to commit suicide, but White repeatedly wants to leave the apartment to follow through with his fatal decision. There are no cinematic trappings of special effects or even flashy set design; the audience has no choice but to focus on the gravitas of the conversation because, frankly, there is nothing else to spectate.

The Sparse Production Allows the Performances and Script To Shine

Despite the slow pace inherent in a movie entirely rooted in dialogue, The Sunset Limited showcases Jackson's and Jones' capacity for pathos. At times, Black's persistent conviction that religious faith can bring White out of his misery is redundant, but the audience nevertheless gets emotive glimpses into his own despair, such as when he says, more to himself than White, "I sure do miss the music" in his spartan apartment. Similarly, White's perpetual gloom can make the viewer empathize all too much with his multiple, failed attempts to leave the apartment, but Jones also delivers powerful words that aren't drowned in maudlin overtones, such as when he laments, "Perhaps I want forgiveness, but there's no one to ask it of." It is difficult to convincingly act characters in such despair without breaching into the territory of the melodramatic, but Jackson and Jones do just this. Perhaps they are only able because the movie is so akin to a stage play.

Taken as a filmed stage play, the movie succeeds in terms of the two stars' acting and the philosophical nature of the script. These successes are blighted, though, by the slow pace and the lack of production. In a sense, this kind of story doesn't need cinematic trappings that feature in other adaptations of McCarthy's work. But most moviegoers are expecting just that: a movie. You can't help but wonder if Jones and Jackson should have tried taking this story to stages themselves, but the product they brought to the screen is indeed quality. That is, for the viewer patient enough to observe a ninety-minute conversation held at a kitchen table.

The Sunset Limited is Available to Stream on Max in the U.S.

The Sunset Limited

Watch on Max