Although the term “blockbuster” didn’t truly enter into public consciousness until the release of Star Wars and Jaws at the end of the 1970s, that didn’t mean that the decade did not already have massive money makers that took over popular culture. The 1970 adaptation of the beloved Erich Segal novel Love Story proved to be a multi-generational hit that became the highest-grossing film of the year and received a significant number of Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. Love Story focuses on the complex relationship between the privileged college student Oliver Barrett IV (Ryan O’Neal) and Jenny Cavilleri (Ali McGraw), a working-class girl that he meets at university. Although it was the wonderful dynamic between O’Neal and McGraw that transformed the film into a romantic classic, Love Story also featured a breakout role for Tommy Lee Jones in a role that had surprising connections to his real life.

Who Did Tommy Lee Jones Play in ‘Love Story?'

Although there are a fair amount of supporting characters involved in the film, Love Story primarily focuses on the pressures that Oliver and Jenny are under as they enter the next stage of their relationship; Jenny begins to deal with a devastating illness that affects her health, and Oliver receives backlash from his family for not dating someone that they approve of. Jones has a very brief supporting role as one of Oliver’s roommates, who tries to give him advice when he admits to struggling with his balance between familial obligations and his affection for Jenny. While not a significant role, Jones was able to bring the type of straightforward honesty that he would become known for and did appear to be genuinely friendly with O’Neal. One of the reasons that Love Story was such a major hit was that it felt very authentic; in a minor way, Jones’ appearance reflected the reality of what being in college felt like for students in the 1970s.

Jones was actually the inspiration for the character of Oliver, as he had been friends with Segal ever since they were actual college roommates together at Harvard University. Segal was inspired by Jones to create a romantic protagonist who had an imposing outward persona but still could be very sensitive in the right moments. Although the casting call to play Oliver included such acclaimed young stars as Beau Bridges, Michael Douglas, Michael York, and Jon Voight, Segal suggested O’Neal to director Arthur Hiller because he felt that he best resembled Jones. It was certainly a role that O’Neal would have had to thank Jones for; he ended up earning his first and only Academy Award nomination for Best Actor and would become one of the most significant stars of the “New Hollywood” era.

‘Love Story’ Was Tommy Lee Jones’ Breakout Role