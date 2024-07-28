The Big Picture The Client, an adaptation of John Grisham's novel, is a chilling tale of children hunted by the mob after witnessing a suicide.

Tommy Lee Jones shines as a slimy attorney and goes head to head with a superb Susan Sarandon, who plays the children's lawyer.

The Client is an underrated classic that is more intense than other Grisham adaptations.

An adaptation of the best-selling thriller novel written by John Grisham, 1994's The Client is a gripping saga of struggle, revenge, and death. The film embraces the story's bleak storyline of children being chased down by the mob after witnessing a mob attorney commit suicide. Tommy Lee Jones breaks bad in the movie as a false hero, portraying a greedy attorney who cares more about fame than the boys' safety. It has elements of southern gothic horror, as children find themselves in a grim fairy tale, hunted by monsters.

Alongside Jones, the film stars Susan Sarandon, Mary-Louise Parker, Will Patton, Kim Coates, and Anthony LaPaglia, and introduced child actor, Brad Renfro. The film was a box office success, grossing $117 million and receiving favorable reviews. In the time since, it has faded in comparison to Grisham's other book adaptations from the 90s, including The Firm and The Pelican Brief. Both films had star power with young A-Listers like Denzel Washington, Julia Roberts, and Tom Cruise, and became classic '90s thrillers. The Client is an underrated classic, and scarier than either The Firm or The Pelican Brief, with fantastic performances turned in by Jones and Sarandon.

What Is 'The Client' About?

The Client goes off with a bang, literally. Young brothers, Mark (Brad Renfro) and Ricky Sway go off to play in the woods near their house in Memphis, against their mother, Dianne's (Mary Louise Parker) wishes. As they smoke cigarettes, a drunk man in a car pulls up on the back road with plans to kill himself. Mark tries to stop him, which lands him in dangerous waters, as the man turns out to be mob lawyer W. Jerome Clifford. Once Jerome discovers Mark, he tries to kill them both in a double murder-suicide after he tells Mark the location of a dead senator's body that the mob murdered. Mark escapes and spends the rest of the movie in danger as the mob comes after him, while his brother Ricky enters a comatose state after witnessing the suicide.

U.S. Attorney Roy Foltrigg, played by Jones, also comes after Mark and his family to find out where the senator's body is. Roy and his corrupt goons try to get Mark to confess to where the body is with cheap tricks, and without offering protection of any kind. Not even informing him that he can have a lawyer, and threatening him with jail time if he doesn't talk, Mark hires newly minted attorney, Reggie Love. A cunning Sarandon plays Love, and she refuses to bow down to Roy and his unlawful tactics of getting Mark to reveal where the senator's body is. She also must deal with raging sexism from the group of men. The mob then sends assassin Paul Croke (Coates) to finish Mark and his brother Ricky off quickly before they talk.

Tommy Lee Jones Plays a Bible-Quoting Politician, Hungry for Power

Jones has fun with his character, playing him as a boisterous, blabbering man who loves to hear himself talk. Nicknamed "The Reverend," he often includes bible-quotes in his many speeches. Jones highlights Roy's gluttony, and his performance as a politician hungry for fame packs a punch. In his first interaction with Mark, he and his team, which includes an equally saucy Bradley Whitford as his employee, Thomas Fink, secretly record Mark, and don't inform him of his rights. Jones's crinkly smile barely hides the predator lurking underneath. He's like a wolf hiding in lawyer's clothing, preying upon Mark like the naive child he believes him to be.

Jones is pitch-perfect as a politician, walking a tightrope between satire and realism as a bible-quoting man, feigning justice to get ahead. As he cares about his own image more than actually helping the people he’s sworn to serve, the movie carries a relevancy in a time when politicians' indiscretions flood our news daily. One prevalent scene finds Roy and his team dining at a decadent, high-end restaurant, while Mark's family's trailer gets blown up by the mob as he spends the night in jail for refusing to talk. Caged in a dark cell, it highlights the disconnect wealthy politicians have with the American people. Roy has become out of touch and overtaken by greed, forgetting the core of his sworn duty to help those in need.

Brad Renfro Was Discovered in Tennessee, Marking His Film Debut

The Client is defined as a thriller, but it really unfolds as a horror movie from the opening scene. The inciting incident has a child almost murdered in a double suicide, and the mood from the jump is somber. It’s the most intense opening minutes of all three of the John Grisham '90s adaptations, and that is in large part thanks to the incredible, mature-beyond-his-years performance by Brad Renfro. His very first film, Renfro carries a swagger and grit as the impoverished Mark Sway as he lights cigarettes, flips off mob members, and enters screaming matches with his lawyer. Part of why Renfro was so convincing was that he came from a hard background in Tennessee himself. He was discovered after being recommended to casting director Mali Finn by his D.A.R.E. police officer at school. Joel Schumacher then cast him, and Renfro's spunk practically jumps off of the screen.

Renfro went on to receive numerous awards and nominations, including winning the Chicago Film Critics Association Award for Most Promising Actor. His brother, played by David Speck, is equally powerful in just about 10 minutes of screen time, screaming and crying as he witnesses the unstable lawyer, played by a spooky Walter Olkewicz (Twin Peaks) murder himself in front of the two boys. Another added bonus? William H. Macy plays the family's attending doctor in the hospital, with a ridiculous, over-the-top Southern accent. But the film really belongs to Renfro, with a maturity and tenacity seldom seen in child actors. Renfro became a popular child actor after The Client but sadly died at the young age of 25 from a heroin overdose after years of substance abuse and addiction.

In 'The Client', Susan Sarandon and Tommy Lee Jones Face Off

The Client gets its thrills from all angles, whether it's when Mark is getting chased through a hospital by the mob, or when Sarandon and Jones collide over legal jargon. Reggie and Roy fight over every little thing, whether negotiating a witness protection program deal, or how Roy illegally obtained Mark's DNA from a soda can. Sarandon delivers a quietly stunning portrayal of perseverance, going toe to toe with wealthy white men as a lawyer struggling to make ends meet. A recovering alcoholic who has had her children taken away from her, she becomes a surrogate mother for Mark, and Sarandon's blend of sweetness and ferocity makes the movie sing.

Sarandon received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for The Client but lost to Jessica Lange for her performance in Blue Sky, which also co-starred Jones. She'd go on to win the Best Actress Oscar the following year for her role in the dark thriller, Dead Man Walking. Sarandon brings a regal, strong quality to Reggie Love that elevates the film to an underrated, feminist film, in the wake of her blockbuster hit, Thelma & Louise. Together, she and Renfro make for a thrilling, vigilante duo as they try to figure out how to save themselves and his family from the mob. Compared to The Firm and Pelican Brief, neither comes close to the stakes in The Client, as it’s a chilling story of greed and two children’s lives that are at risk for the entirety of the film.

