1993's The Fugitive was a runaway success. The film stars Harrison Ford as Dr. Richard Kimble, a man on the lam after being framed for killing his wife. Hot on his trail is Tommy Lee Jones as the bulldog U.S. Marshal tasked with finding him. It was a thrill ride from start to finish thanks to Oscar-winning performances, intelligent character decisions, and a practical train stunt that was one for the ages. Yet, few know the film's troubled production went off the rails as much as that train did! Ford's limited window of availability forced the film into production at breakneck speed... and without a finished script. It quickly became evident on set that the writers weren't keeping up with the pace of which scenes were filmed, so Jones took it upon himself to lift some extra weight when it came to his dialogue. The results netted him an Oscar.

'The Fugitive' Seemed Doomed From the Start

It's (almost) impossible to tell while watching The Fugitive that the production was holding on by the skin of its teeth. A script without an ending and a frighteningly short shooting window kicked up a perfect storm of headaches on set. Worse yet, the writers still hadn't crafted the motivation for the killing of Kimble's wife. Per director Andrew Davis via Rolling Stone, saying, "One early script I saw was totally ridiculous. I think Walter Hill had developed it. It had Gerard hiring the one-armed man, because Kimble had screwed up on the operating table while performing surgery on his wife." In the same article, screenwriter David Twohy revealed Kimble's wife was, at one point, the daughter of a coal baron (the murderer sought revenge after losing his arm in a mining accident). Needless to say, the story was still in flux.

The film's tight production window meant it had to begin shooting in November for an August release. To buy precious production time, the filmmakers chose Chicago as the setting owing to director Andrew Davis' familiarity with it after filming previous projects there. Because of the quick turnaround time, the filmmakers decided not to build many sets, opting for existing locations instead. Per Davis, "One of the only sets was the apartment where the murder took place." The results aided the film's authenticity while also buying precious time for the crew to finish shooting. But for every victory, the production saw an equal setback.

After the first dailies came in, a Warner Bros. executive was less than pleased by the beard Harrison Ford had adopted for his character, since the studio was paying a hefty salary for his recognizable face. Davis explained, "Bob Daly at Warner Bros. said, 'Get that beard off him,' but it was perfect timing because they were in the hospital, and he could shave, and Richard could be somebody else." Luckily, there was an easy fix in the story for Ford to shave while avoiding the authorities. Quick turns like that became the norm on set as the production devolved into big budget improv.

Tommy Lee Jones' Improvisation Made His Character More Authentic

The group of actors playing the U.S. Marshals team knew they were especially one-note placeholders, so Tommy Lee Jones, playing Marshals boss Samuel Gerard, encouraged the actors to improvise their banter during scenes to sell them on believability. Jones would even improvise them himself when cameras rolled. In the previously cited Rolling Stone piece, star L. Scott Caldwell recalls, "Tommy would take a real moment that was actually happening in real time and feed it into what we were shooting. He was very good at that, very quick in that regard." After a while, the actors developed specific characteristics, making their roles not only much more memorable and genuinely humorous as well. The camaraderie of the U.S. Marshals was a highlight of the film, bringing much needed levity to an otherwise somber story.

Improvisation even made its way into pivotal scenes, like the iconic dam-jumping sequence. In the film's first act, Ford finds himself cornered by Jones inside the labyrinthine storm drain system. With no place left to run, Ford is forced to either surrender or leap off a dam a hundred feet into the rushing water below. After choosing to jump, Jones quips to his team that Kimble had pulled a "Peter Pan," a line Jones and star Joe Pantoliano had heard from the real life U.S. Marshal he was shadowing. In Pantoliano's own words: "We met with real U.S. Marshals before filming. One of them was talking about a guy that jumped off a roof and said, “He did a Peter Pan right off that roof.” Tommy and I had a battle over who would say that line. Tommy, of course, won."

By the time The Fugitive was released in theaters, many scenes featuring the U.S. Marshals team were completely improvised, according to actor Danial Robuck. Interestingly enough, the scenes served as about half of Jones' entire screen time in the film. When the Academy Award nominations were announced later that year, Jones was not only nominated, but went home with the statue as well. Not too shabby for ad-libbing a large chunk of his lines on the fly — a testament to his abilities and his commitment to the role.

Tommy Lee Jones Wasn't Afraid To Show His Frustration

Understandably, Tommy Lee Jones did not appreciate last-minute notes from executives who were rather far removed from the film. This all became evident on the night he filmed his iconic scene in The Fugitive which kicks off the manhunt for Richard Kimble. In the aftermath of the train derailment which sprung Kimble loose, Gerard gave a rousing speech to several police forces urging them to conduct a "hard target search of every gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, hen house, outhouse and doghouse in the area." The line became instantly famous, but that night, Jones was in misery delivering it since it came from members outside the production: marketing executives. Screenwriter David Twohy said, "One of the most famous lines in the movie was written by the copy people who were writing the trailer. 'Every doghouse, outhouse.…' That was written by marketing people."

Studio marketers were trying to find a way to promote the movie which was releasing in just a few months. They had the idea of plucking a scene from the script and adding trailer-friendly dialogue for Jones to recite on set while they filmed the actual scene. The result was the now famous "outhouse speech" featured heavily in the trailers. Jones balked at the new lines and chose to deliver them without much energy or color as a form or protest. Funnily enough, director Davis thought Jones' delivery was actually spot-on for the character of Gerard and kept the take in the final cut of the film.

Jones Was Tricked Into Saying 'The Fugitive's Most Famous Line

For all the memorable moments The Fugitive has in abundance, none stand out more than the exchange between Ford and Jones in the soaking wet sewers. The scene, which gives off a Les Misérables-esque quality, sees the wrongfully accused Kimble plead his innocence to the apathetic Gerard. With a gun drawn, Kimble proclaims, "I didn't kill my wife!" Gerard counters with the classic line, "I don't care!" The line was born from Jones' understanding of law enforcement culture. By this point in the filming process, the script had enough wiggle room to play scenes in different ways. Jones was experimenting with alternate lines to get the sentiment of "not caring" across. Stewart explained, "We’re all freezing. And Tommy keeps saying, 'No, I don’t like that line. It doesn’t work.' And we had, 'I don’t care' in the script, but he kept trying others. And so after a while I just said, 'Why don’t you just try, ‘I don’t care?' And once he did it, Andy Davis said, 'That’s it. Wrap.'" Despite a runaway production and improvisation by both the cast and crew, The Fugitive earned seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. It goes to show that no matter how off-the-rails a film project can get, putting it back on track is always possible.

