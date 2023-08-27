The Big Picture The Homesman is a melancholic Western with a sprawling cast and a sensitive treatment of a moving tale by Tommy Lee Jones.

Hilary Swank delivers a powerful performance as Mary Bee Cuddy, a self-sufficient woman on a mission to transport three troubled women.

The film features a stacked cast of talented actors, each bringing their own unique gravitas to the Western genre, resulting in a well-told and engaging story.

Tommy Lee Jones' The Homesman is a melancholic Western from the filmmaker/star — and it boasts a sprawling cast loaded with prodigious talent as well. No stranger to the director's chair, having taken the reins of the excellent Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada in 2005, Jones showcases his very obvious affection for the genre via his particularly sensitive treatment of a moving tale. He was also co-lead in the stirring The Missing, a different film stylistically to this elegiac historical epic, but still very much belonging to the Western family. Headlining the cast is Jones himself as a washed-up, oddball "homesman" whose cards appear to marked when we first meet him, and the extraordinary Hilary Swank as a bold, resourceful lone ranger charged with transporting three disturbed women across the plains to the Mississippi River, each of them having suffered from severe trauma. The ensemble is positively overflowing with names from John Lithgow to Meryl Streep, and the roles themselves vary from passingly amusing cameos to powerful scene-stealing moments.

Swank's Mary Bee Cuddy is 31, unmarried and self-sufficient. But despite this, rivers of sadness course through her — and Oscar winner Swank is an absolute master at visibly keeping the subsurface pain at bay, remaining practical and forward-thinking in spite of her emotional distress. Spanning several weeks as the two chief characters brave treacherous conditions and dangerous encounters with some unsavory individuals, The Homesman's journey is languid, human and often punctuated by moments of extreme suspense. And that cast is alight with star wattage. Nary a few minutes pass before a noted character actor pops up, and each performer lends their own unique brand of gravitas to a Western whose mournful air is underscored by provocative and thoughtful themes.

'The Homesman's Style and Story

The Homesman is set more towards the middle of the 19th century, compared to many other flicks in the genre that tend to center the action towards the backend of the 1800s. It also makes a strong point of illuminating the at times unrelentingly harsh conditions faced by all during this time to adequately make ends meet, especially the challenges faced by women. Cuddy is a remarkably well-drawn character. She is tougher than most, and she is aware of that fact, but said awareness does little to fill the hole she feels at having not found a regular companion to help oversee her thriving farming endeavors. She still finds herself sucked into a vortex of pain at possibly not living up to preset expectations.

The year is 1854 and in spite of an obvious proficiency for business, an early attempt to court a suitor falls flat for Mary, and she is left despondent (but containing her despair) once more. When it comes to light that three local women in the village have become unstable as a result of their own sets of desperate, traumatic circumstances, it's up to one of the townsfolk to escort them to a communion in Iowa for close care. This may well have been common practice at the time, but the homesman they are seeking is initially unwilling, with some members of the village backing out of the job altogether, including Vester Belknap (the legendary William Fichtner). After drawing beans in a local church under the reverend's watch (a classically dramatic, entertaining John Lithgow), Mary accepts the responsibility, waving away the assumption that a man should take on such duties.

Swank plays Mary as almost self-sacrificial, asserting that in spite of her financial shrewdness and business nous, she is able to tackle the job as she is unattached and therefore in a position to embark on such an arduous journey. It's a remarkably truthful performance by Swank, as Mary dares her own inner emptiness to move out of the way so she can potentially save three women from their own impending doom. It's when en route interstate that she first discovers Jones' George Briggs, a storied journeyman, with a noose around his neck no less. She frees him on one condition: that he accompany her on his journey. Jones' entrance circa the 20-minute mark is hysterical when compared to the grave tone of the film's beginning. Briggs is a raving raconteur, prone to an impromptu jig and a swig, apparently having drawn the ire of the wrong people.

The texture and look of the film is somewhat reminiscent of the films of Kevin Costner (Dances with Wolves, Open Range) in its use of landscape and sense of grandiose, old-fashioned adventure. The scenery is endless. While flashes of humor occur in the script, mainly courtesy of Jones' sardonic quips and dry retorts, The Homesman is mournful, moody and filled with sadness. It is also very well-scored — the music able to enhance the sense of adventure or preempt danger effectively. There's a sweeping sense of drawing on the classics here to tell a rich and unique tale.

The Stacked Cast and Colorful Performances of 'The Homesman'

The Homesman is supremely well cast. Jones is always compelling in the lead, and his Briggs is an eccentric who softens by the time he makes good on his pledge, even after tragedy strikes and Cuddy fails to complete the journey herself. From the late William Friedkin's underrated The Hunted to his Academy Award winning turn in The Fugitive, the actor's ability to be powerful is there for all to see.

Hilary Swank is extremely powerful, carrying the movie with her impossibly delicate balancing act of inner strength, selflessness and repressed emotional fragility. While her Mary has committed herself to helping the suffering, her own suffering has gone untended to, and Swank captures the internal wounds with extreme care.

John Lithgow, a world away from when he terrorized John Travolta in Blow Out, has some great scenes as the town's reverend, eager to encourage Mary, but also concerned with his own importance in the midst of it all.

The cast is a true assembly of titans. Playing a tragic character here, Australian Mirando Otto of this year's instant classic Talk to Me, plays Theoline, one of the three being transported across the country — further versatility on display from the Lord of the Rings actor. Also showing up is Jesse Plemons (who would feature in another star-studded Western, Hostiles) as a concerned husband. Plemons' ability to do a lot with a little is on show again in The Homesman, as the ultra-talented performer continues to make leaps and bounds. William Fichtner is instantly recognizable as the slithery Belknap, skillfully injecting menace into his brief role while veteran Barry Corbin appears near the start of the film as the sympathetic Buster Shaver. Hailee Steinfeld appears at the end and Tim Blake Nelson, who seems to have a knack for memorable support parts, rocks up as a dastardly opportunist who gets into a tussle with Briggs.

Interestingly, James Spader enters towards the conclusion as an arrogant hotelier. He and his posse turn Briggs and the women away initially and meet a fiery fate as a result in one of the movie's most suspenseful sequences. The legendary Meryl Streep plays the kindly Altha Carter, a caregiver and beacon of hope, and her entrance is late in the picture. Each and every player contribute to the broad narrative tapestry that is a well-shot, well-written journey. Stacked to the rafters with great actors, the Homesman is an engaging story well-told, and its afterglow is a vaguely uplifting one in site of the film's deep-seated melancholy.