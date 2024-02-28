The Big Picture Dina Manzo's ex allegedly ordered an attack on her and her husband, leaving them physically and emotionally scarred.

Indictments linked Tommy Manzo to a crime family's assault on Dina and her husband, David Cantin.

Despite the dismissal of some charges, Tommy still faces legal action for the home invasion incident.

Former cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Dina Manzo, did not had an easy divorce from Tommy Manzo. Especially since Tommy allegedly ordered an attack on Dina and her new husband, David Cantin. According to NorthJersey.com, the indictments claimed that Manzo asked John Perna to use his connections to the Lucchese crime family to organize an assault on Cantin. At the time, Dina and Cantin were just dating. For his involvement, Perna would get a discount for his wedding at The Brownstone, which Tommy and his brother, own. Albert is married to Dina's sister Caroline Manz, who also appeared in the reality series. The sisters have been estranged since Dina exited the series.

Dina and Tommy split in 2012 with rumors of infidelity on his part cited as the reason. During Dina's time on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the Manzo's portrayed a close-knit family. Dina's relationship with her sister now seems irreparable as Caroline wrote a letter of support for Tommy amid his legal troubles, asking a judge for leniency in his case. Now, it appears Dina may not get the justice she was hoping for.

Tommy Manzo Three Charges Have Been Dismissed

U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton dismissed his indictment because the delays surrounding it violated the Speedy Trial Act, which states that the period of delay in all federal and district courts will not exceed 100 days. However, she dismissed the indictment without prejudice, citing that the “charged offenses are unquestionably serious.” By doing this, future prosecution could still happen if the government were to get a new indictment against Tommy. This is not the only case that Tommy had against him, as he had another indictment regarding Dina and David.

In 2017, the year that Cantin and Manzo got married, there was also a violent attack on them while in their home. Tommy is rumored to be involved in the incident. Years after the break-in, Dina opened up about it while on Scan My Brain with Daniel Amen M.D., and described the trauma she now suffers, noting: “Two men in our house who assaulted us and zip-tied us together. I have physical injuries, emotional injuries, lingering fear, and I thought I was going to die.” She went on to talk about how she had a moment of peace after praying for her daughter and thinking that this was going to be the end. “It was the most peace I’ve ever felt … kind of [becoming] proud of myself for my accomplishments through my life and grateful to understand true love.”

