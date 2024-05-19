Cillian Murphy's portrayal of Thomas Shelby, the highly intelligent, cold, and resourceful leader of the Birmingham-based Peaky Blinders, is truly unforgettable. Steven Knight's creation of the entire Shelby family is impressive (though they were based on a street gang of the same name that operated from the 1880s to the 1920s). However, there's no doubt that the three-dimensional writing of Tommy's character has stood out from the bunch and captured the attention of many as the BBC One series rose in popularity throughout the years.

Although Murphy is now an Oscar-winning actor for his astounding performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, there is no doubt that his efforts in Peaky Blinders are also worthy of critical acclaim and global appreciation, as the character quickly became one of Murphy's most iconic. Among many other noteworthy aspects, what makes Shelby so remarkable and charismatic is his quintessential, defining lines and Murphy's impeccable delivery, which brings us to look back at some of the best Tommy Shelby quotes in the series.

10 "She's in the past... and the past is not my concern."

Season 1, Episode 6

One of the most beloved relationships in Peaky Blinders is undoubtedly Grace (Annabelle Wallis) and Tommy's. And considering that their relationship was (spoiler alert) short-lived, any dialogue shared between the two is arguably a treasured moment in the show. One of the most iconic Tommy lines is said during season one's sixth episode when Polly confronts Shelby about what has happened between the two.

This specific Tommy Shelby quote is a rememberable one because it sums up his determined personality while also shedding light on the heartbreaking outcome of his relationship with one of the series' best female characters, Grace (or at least, so audiences thought at the time). Those words still hold so much meaning considering the situation the character was going through and feel on-brand for Shelby.

9 "All religion is a foolish answer to a foolish question."

Season 3, Episode 3

This poignant season 3, episode 3 line is pretty much self-explanatory. Tommy showcases his agnostic views on the topic of faith and religion while discussing the supposedly cursed sapphire with Bethany Boswell (Frances Tomelty) in the aftermath of Grace's tragic death.

Bearing in mind that the Peaky Blinder has always been a somewhat skeptical and realistic man, this quote in particular simply makes sense, especially as the character has never really cared about pondering existential questions — not after WWI anyway, where he saw men mercilessly dying in front of him. It's also a great line because it is relatable and may ring true to many audience members who share the same mindset as the Peaky Blinders protagonist.

8 "We just sell different parts of ourselves."

Season 1, Episode 3

Another unforgettable line from the show is directed at Grace when Tommy attempts to convince her to visit Billy Kimber (Charlie Creed-Miles) with him on a business trip and keep the antagonist company. This, of course, incites Grace to question Thomas whether he thinks she's a prostitute. His reply? We all are, "we just sell different parts of ourselves."

This season 1, episode 3 quote has rapidly become a fan favorite — a good deal of praise it receives is thanks to its accuracy and Cillian Murphy's unmatched delivery. While this isn't the best line in the entire series, it still makes for a impactful moment in the show, as well as a memorable Tommy and Grace scene at the very beginning of their relationship.

7 “I don't pay for suits. My suits are on the house or the house burns down."

Season 1, Episode 3

Epic is a good word to describe this iconic Tommy Shelby line, which was also delivered during season 3's first episode (and was, too, directed at Tommy's love interest). "My suits are on the house or the house burns down" is a solid example of Tommy being Tommy. The scene occurs in The Garrison when Grace and Tommy meet for the first time and ranks high among the character's most badass moments.

It's not difficult to grasp how this is a peak Tommy Shelby quote, especially taking into account the character's massive self-confidence and arrogance. It also helps that it's a funny, well-delivered line. All things considered, though, Tommy really is a classy fashion icon that manages to sweep everyone off their feet with his vintage chic style.

6 "It's not a good idea to look at Tommy Shelby the wrong way."

Season 1, Episode 2

If we were to pick some bits from Peaky Blinders that perfectly sum up Shelby's personality, this episode 2 moment would, too, be at the top of the list. When the character heads to The Garrison at night to unwind from his troublesome day and finds Grace, the two share a conversation before he asks her to sing a song. This is when he admits that he killed his horse because he looked at him "the wrong way."

Like many other quotes on this list, this line is an example of Tommy's ruthless nature. It's not otherworldly by any means, but it showcases his personality quite well and adds to a brilliant scene in the series. After all, it is thanks to Tommy's heartbreak over the death of his horse that yet another one of the most iconic lines originated: "Already broken."

5 "And there's a woman. Yeah, A woman. Who I love. I got close."

Season 2, Episode 6

Filled with incredible episodes, season 2 was nothing short of excellent. Among many cherishable lines in the entire show is the monologue Tommy says before he's carted out to an abandoned field and truly believes he's about to die. After enjoying one final cigarette, Tommy is flabbergasted when he realizes one of the assassins shoots the other two and spares his life.

This incredible plot twist is one of the most talked-about and praised scenes in the entire series, and Tommy's monologue helps cement it as a memorable bit. There is no doubt that Shelby has always loved Grace — the moment of reflection in which he looks back at his love for her and admits it out loud just proves her undeniable power over him.

4 "No fighting!"

Season 3, Episode 1

While the iconic Tommy Shleby is a feared gangster, he understandably wants family-related matters to go well, especially when they're related to the most important person in his life. After their wedding, Thomas has a meeting in the kitchen with the Peaky Blinders and informs them, in an obvious state of stress, that there should be no fighting, drugs, telling fortunes, and more. This makes sense considering that Grace's family is also at the ceremony.

However, things get interesting (and certainly hilarious) when Tommy pushes a waiter who gets in his way precisely after making it clear to others that there should be "no fighting," making for a truly entertaining comedic moment in the show. It's also a very on-brand scene for the character, as it displays his aggressive personality quite well.

3 "This is just myself, talking to myself, about myself."

Season 4, Episode 6

In the entire series, Tommy is seen having breakdowns very few times. One of them is during season 4's sixth episode when he begins experiencing PTSD from his time in the war, something that he had previously gone through. When his housekeeper insists that he should see a doctor about it, he assures her that it's just his mind talking to itself, but then begins to drink heavily.

This heartbreaking season finale scene illustrates Tommy at his most vulnerable, and its examination of PTSD and anxiety makes for a very accurate reflection on mental health. What's so great (or not) about this line is its longevity, and how it can even feel relatable to some viewers who may find themselves in similar situations.

2 "I have no limitations."

Season 6, Episode 1

One of the most defining and peak Tommy Shelby quotes is "I have no limitations," a line he says in the first episode of the show's last season after he shoots Finn Cole's antagonist and on-screen counterpart, Michael Gray. As one would expect, this results in one of the show's most unexpected, shocking, and overall unmissable moments.

This particular scene highlights the undeniable confidence of Tommy Shelby, a complex, layered, utterly three-dimensional character that audiences can't help but root for. After everything that the crime boss has done, it's clear that Shelby has no limitations. This scene proves that his unpredictability (which even surprises him at times), boundless potential, and self-assuredness are three of his strongest assets.

1 "I'm not God. Not yet."

Season 5, Episode 1

Another line that screams Tommy Shelby also occurs in the first episode, though this time in the 5th season. When he's having a cigarette, the Peaky Blinder is confronted by his little son, a visibly upset Charlie, who exclaims that his father is "not God."

Tommy's confidence is once again highlighted in this unique moment that perfectly describes the character by examining how highly the character thinks of himself, his ambition, and his determination to get what he wants and stop at nothing. It may not be the most talked-about scene in the entire TV show. However, it is still an undeniably distinctive one among Tommy's finest, especially when considering his mind-bending and unexpected final fate.

