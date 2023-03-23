Tommy Wiseau, the man behind arguably the (best) worst movie ever made, is back again with a new feature. This time, he’s moving from shady future spouses to large sea creatures in the upcoming Big Shark. Ahead of the movie's release, the first trailer was unveiled. And, as you’ve probably already guessed, it’s certainly going to be a wild ride.

Big Shark is simple enough in its premise. As the title already reveals, the movie will feature a really big shark that wreaks havoc on New Orleans. The story primarily follows three firefighters – Georgie, Patrick, and Tim – who will come head-to-head with said shark. Wiseau wrote, directed, and stars in the feature as Patrick. Georgie is played by Mark Valeriano, while Tim is played by Isaiah LaBorde.

The trailer itself doesn’t give much away, although it does raise a few questions. It opens with a couple of guys getting ready to start a boxing match. Because what’s a Wiseau movie without some sports? As that happens, dramatic shots of the city are interspersed, building up suspense for the shark’s arrival. Of course, the shark shows up and is out for blood. But we’ll have to wait for the movie to find out exactly how it terrorizes the city.

Big Shark marks Wiseau’s second run as director for a feature, following his directorial debut with the infamous cult classic The Room. Released in 2003, The Room centers on Wiseau’s Johnny, a man who does some sort of job and is excited to marry his future wife, Lisa (Juliette Danielle). However, Lisa is cheating on Johnny with his best friend Mark (Greg Sestero). While the movie was poorly received at the time, it has become a staple of midnight screenings around the country. Sestero later co-wrote a book with Tom Bissell, The Disaster Artist, chronicling the movie’s production. It was then adapted into a film by the same name starring James and Dave Franco. A remake of The Room, led by Bob Odenkirk, is also on the way.

Big Shark Will Have a Slow Rollout

Currently, the movie is set to debut April 2 at Cinema 21 in Portland, Oregon. It will tentatively release later on April 28 and 29 at the Prytania Theatres and Canal Place in New Orleans, the Balboa Theatre in San Francisco on May 5 and 6, the Landmark Westwood in LA on June 2 and 3, and the Village East by Angelika in NYC August 10-12. Per Variety, Wiseau is planning to attend the “pre-premier” screenings, with the full rollout continuing for about eight months total. It will end with the release of the “Official Final Cut Version,” which has no estimated date.

Watch the trailer for Big Shark below: