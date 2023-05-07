Tommy Wiseau's cult classic The Room is synonymous with many things. The concept of a movie so bad, it somehow circles back around to good; how to measure the worth of a poorly made film if its very terribleness brings people joy; and how can a film this atrocious truly exist? In the twenty years since its, at first, very uneventful debut, The Room became a midnight movie staple and a "favorite" casualty of RiffTrax, a trio of former Mystery Science Theater 3000 performers who mock modern movies. Greg Sestero, one of The Room's actors, wrote a novel about his experiences that in turn inspired The Disaster Artist, an Oscar-nominated film adaptation starring James Franco. The Room was even remade for charity starring none other than multiple Emmy-nominee Bob Odenkirk in Wiseau's role alongside Bella Heathcoate and horror maestro Mike Flanagan.

Other cult classics with fervent fan bases, like Rocky Horror Picture Show, understood and followed the rules of coherent filmmaking. The Room didn't know those rules existed and didn't care. And for that attitude, people still unironically adore Wiseau's strikingly odd creation. Just look at the mountain of memes, gif reactions, and how often fans incorporate the most egregious quotes into everyday conversation.

The Room's legacy is the shadow in which a short film titled The House That Drips Blood on Alex was made. The twelve-minute venture stars Wiseau in some deliberately self-aware casting, but he had no hand in its creation; sketch comedian group Studio8, specifically writer-director Jared Richard, are at the creative helm. The horror-comedy short premiered on Comedy Central in 2010 and was hosted on the now defunct Atom website. Its cues and style are obviously based on The Room, with Wiseau's involvement making the homage unquestionable. With that in mind, the film is as absolutely wild as one could hope for.

What Is ‘The House That Drips Blood on Alex’ About?

The bare bones thing called a "plot" concerns Wiseau's character, Alex, who purchases a house from the shadiest real estate agent (Joey Greco) this side of Count Dracula himself. (Actually, Dracula would be more covert; this guy can't stop evil cackling to save his life.) From the outside, the house looks ready to fall apart from a gentle breeze, and the interior is depressingly dilapidated. Most tellingly, the address is 3 Blood Street — and, no, it's not pronounced "blood." It's "Blud" Street. That's a very important distinction.

Worst of all, the house randomly drips blood on Alex's white polo shirt the instant he walks through the door. Presumably, it's falling from the ceiling, but as far as the audience knows, the blood — excuse me, "blud" — manifests from thin air. Nothing suspicious here, folks. Alex brushes off his friend's concern with delightful cheer and congenial obliviousness ("it's a leak," he says, as well as "it tastes familiar" after he samples the thick red liquid) until his blood-drenched dreams, and blood-soaked mornings, force him to investigate the attic and discover the truth behind his nightmarish new residence.

‘The House That Drips Blood on Alex’ Successfully Parodies a Bad Movie

True to The Room's singularly dreadful style, the dialogue in The House That Drips Blood on Alex is teeth-gratingly, face-palmingly atrocious. The acting is heinous enough to necessitate a viewer lying down on the floor for a few hours to recover; the camera angles are amateurishly dull; the audio levels distort when someone shouts; the editing's as shot-reverse-shot uninspired, yet somehow confusing, as any film student's first day on set if they had zero prior instruction. Because of this, The House That Drips Blood on Alex absolutely succeeds in its goal of purposefully evoking The Room, which is a respectable feat. Audiences could easily ascribe the entire film to Wiseau if they lacked the context surrounding its creation. Even the name recalls schlocky low-budget horror films, specifically The House That Dripped Blood from British horror studio Amicus Productions.

In what might surprise those familiar with The Room, Wiseau's performance earns the most praise in Alex. Nothing about his instantly recognizable, half-slurring, oddly accented performance has changed since The Room — heaven forbid. His presence is the most essential component of Alex's deranged charm, especially for The Room fans already predisposed to desire more content from Wiseau. His good-natured absurdism takes every narrative and stylistic hit and just keeps going. No line readings quite reach the lauded, lambasted infamy of "you're tearing me apart, Lisa," but several are contenders. There's Wiseau muttering "I love ketchup so much" as a declarative aside; instructing his friend to "set the pizza party over there"; and furiously, exasperatedly exclaiming "there's not such a thing as a s**t house, Thomas!" with drawn-out vowels. His screams of terror sound like an AI's attempt at mimicking a Scream Queen actress. Whether Wiseau's in on the joke isn't clear, but Alex is truly some of his best work without any mockery, and there's a general sense he's enjoying himself.

Tommy Wiseau’s ‘The Room’ Is a Classic, Just Not the Way He Intended

Overall, although The House That Drips Blood on Alex lacks The Room's atrocious sincerity, it's not a poor film beyond its deliberately dreadful style. The Room devotees will find much to cackle about for twelve minutes. What's fascinating about comparing Alex to The Room is how trying to replicate the end result of Wiseau's cult classic without the same formula actually throws The Room into a more positive relief. From most accounts, Wiseau intended his avant-garde nonsense to be a legitimate drama in the vein of classic James Dean films. He rejected suggestions that would make the film more cinematically correct. He refused to compromise his vision, such as it was, even if the result was a catastrophe of calamitous proportions. Beyond the belly-busting laughs, that sincerity is part of why The Room remains beloved in its own right. Viewers recognize and respect Wiseau's passion, even though his intentions don't magically transform The Room into a "good" movie.

The House That Dripped Blood on Alex lacks the same heart, but that's not a critique or a fair comparison. It's fascinating; for Alex's creators to love The Room enough to openly mimic Wiseau's style and involve the man in a deliberate parody is its own kind of artistic commitment. They understand the mechanics behind The Room and achieved a humorous recreation deserving of cult classic status in a way that differs, but successfully echoes, its inspirations. (And remember: it's "Blud Street," not "Blood Street.")

