Even though the last season of Black Mirror didn't have the best reception from fans, we're still excited for the new season and can't wait to see new episodes of the anthology series. No one knows this better than Netflix, which is why the streamer has come up with the perfect solution to help ease the wait for the next season. This December, the Thai sci-fi series Tomorrow and I debuts on the catalog, and it looks like the only difference from Black Mirror is that the show takes place in a different country. All four episodes of the new series are set to debut on December 4.

The trailer for Tomorrow and I suggests that the sci-fi series features the same themes as Black Mirror: near-future society and technology that has the potential to corrupt us. At the same time, it feels like Tomorrow and I goes a little deeper with its subject and veers into territory that Black Mirror has only scratched the surface of so far, like religion and how technology can affect our approach to sex. The series is directed and written by Paween Purijitpanya (Girl From Nowhere).

Along with the trailer, Netflix has also unveiled the title of each of the four episodes and plot details so that audiences have an idea of the topics that the anthology series covers. The debut episode "Black Sheep" has echoes of Black Mirror's "Be Right Back." In the story, characters debate the possibility of bringing back an astronaut from the dead in the form of a clone. The episode that's bound to spark up conversations is "Paradistopia," which imagines a society in which all sexual desires are taken care of by intelligent sex robots.

'Tomorrow And I' Has Its Own Themes to Deal With

After that, it will be time to dive into "Buddha Data," in which religious beliefs are turned upside down when good deeds start to become quantifiable. Last but not least, “Octopus Girl” takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where a waterborne pandemic has taken over. In the story, climate change has caused a 700-day rain that, as you would imagine, affects underprivileged communities the most.

In an official statement, Purijitpanya celebrated his series coming to life and commented on how the anthology format helps to get through several topics in a single season. He commented:

“Each topic — cloning, prostitution, Buddhism, and the global warming crisis — thought-provoking and philosophical themes. With an anthology format, we can explore and question each issue more deeply. It’s like giving audiences the experience of watching four different movies.”

Netflix debuts all four episodes of Tomorrow and I on December 4. You can check out the trailer above.

