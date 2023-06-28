Tomorrow Never Dies was never going to have it easy. Two years before its 1997 release, audiences had been graced by the presence of GoldenEye, the seventeenth installment of the long-running James Bond franchise and the first to star Pierce Brosnan in the titular role. Even calling the film a triumph would be doing it a disservice. Overnight, all detractors who had dismissed the character as a bygone relic of a previous age were gone – silenced by a masterful examination of the franchise’s core tenets that proved how easily these films could be modernized while still adhering to the proven 007 formula. Suddenly, a Bond film wasn’t just an excuse for indulgent action sequences and flamboyant villains, but the ideal platform to explore Britain’s place is a rapidly changing landscape that was seeing its influence on the global stage diminishing by the second – exactly what Ian Fleming had used his original novels for. Critics and audiences embraced GoldenEye in a way few Bond films were, and it didn’t take long for its reputation as one of the greatest entries in the James Bond series to set in. What a start to Brosnan’s time in the £1 million tuxedo.

But it’s often said that the second album is the hardest of a musician’s career, and that mindset can easily be translated to films as well. While Bond 18 was far from a sophomore release, it was the second to be produced in what we can now describe as the modern era of the series – a time when filmmakers shifted away from the outlandish plots of their predecessors while making time to acknowledge the inherent flaws of Bond’s characterization (in turn making him a more fully realized character). Expectations were high for GoldenEye’s follow-up, and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli knew it, resulting in one of the most rushed, disorderly, and downright chaotic productions in the franchise’s history. Tomorrow Never Dies had all the makings of a disaster, and that it still turned out pretty good (indeed, there’s a case for it being the most underrated film in the series) is nothing short of miraculous. But how different things could have been…

Why Was 'Tomorrow Never Dies' Rushed Into Production?

Image via MGM Distribution Co.

The primary cause of Tomorrow Never Dies’ problems stemmed from its truncated production cycle. Prompted by a positive response to GoldenEye’s teaser trailer (alongside some heavy prodding by MGM’s new owner, Kirk Kerkorian, in a desperate attempt to bolster the company’s dwindling value), the film was greenlit in May 1995 for a December 1997 release – not an unreasonable timeframe, but considering that GoldenEye was still deep in post-production and that writing such a film could last a year at an absolute minimum, it left minimal room for error. By comparison, GoldenEye had enjoyed a lengthy five years at the writing desk before shooting began, allowing for a comparatively smooth production once things were underway. Still, Wilson and Broccoli were keen to overcome this challenge, and as luck would have it, they already had a head start.

A combination of GoldenEye's presumed success and the lengthy wait between it and the previous 007 installments (1989's underrated Licence to Kill) had seen Danjaq – the holding company that manages the James Bond films – commissioning storylines for its inevitable sequel years in advance ("You don't wait until 17 is a success to say, 'Oh, we'd better do another one.' ", as a spokesperson for the company exclaimed in 1996). As Bond 18 was already set to be a challenging endeavor due to its being the first produced since the death of series veteran Albert R. Broccoli, it proved to be a piece of prescient that benefited his successors greatly, allowing them to hop from one film to the next without taking their foot off the pedal.

Of course, it helped that there was always an obvious plot for Bond 18. The impending 1997 handover was destined to be a monumental time for the United Kingdom, marking the end of its 156-year rule of Hong Kong as it returned the sovereignty of the city to China. It was a turning point for both nations and one that Wilson and two generations of Broccoli couldn’t afford to pass up. After all, dissecting the British national character as it watches its glory years recede into the past has long been a recurring theme across the franchise, so basing Bond’s latest appearance around the symbolic end of the British Empire was a no-brainer. The initial pitch for this idea came via prolific writer Donald Westlake, who envisioned Bond facing off against a rich American businessman called Gideon Goodbread as he planned to rob Hong Kong’s banks before sinking the whole city. The cusp of this idea formed the backbone for much of the film’s development, and while it was clear that improvements had to be made (how could anyone take a villain called Goodbread seriously?), it had all the ingredients for an explosive – and poignant – summer blockbuster.

Why Was the Original 'Tomorrow Never Dies' Script Scrapped?

Image via MGM Distribution Co.

There was just one problem – that aforementioned timeframe. The handover was set for July 1997, a date that Bond 18 simply couldn’t be ready for, meaning its subject matter was doomed to be out of date before it had even been released. Rather than wasting good time on a lost cause, Wilson and Broccoli hastily enlisted GoldenEye scribe Bruce Feirstein to pen a new screenplay, leaving much of Westlake’s groundwork in the bin (with a few exceptions, like his idea of including a Chinese agent who would serve as Bond’s female counterpart, later becoming Michelle Yeoh’s Wai Lin). When Roger Spottiswoode came on board as the film's director in September 1996, his first port of call was to assemble seven of Hollywood’s top writers at the exuberant Athenaeum Hotel in London to hammer Feirstein’s draft into a form he deemed acceptable – but only after they’d signed a waiver to evade a Writers Guild of America rule that prohibited multiple writers from working on simultaneous drafts of the same film. It was Star Trek regular Nicholas Meyer who performed most of the heavy lifting, although his rewrites did not sit well with Wilson or Broccoli. Before the door had even finished closing, Feirstein was back on writing duties – as much to the delight of his producers as to the scorn of his director.

The writing process for Tomorrow Never Dies was far from easy. Spottiswoode made no attempt to hide the mayhem in a retrospective interview in 2004 when he described the studio as having a completed script in January 1997 that they simply couldn’t use, resulting in everyone “start[ing] almost from scratch at T-minus zero”. This issue had not been rectified by the time filming began, resulting in constant rewrites that saw the script being constructed on a daily basis. Tensions grew so hot that, by May 1997, Feirstein and Spottiswoode were no longer speaking, and that Feirstein was the one invited back for the next film says a lot about which side Wilson and Broccoli were on. “It's just a terrible position to be in”, Wilson later admitted in his Richard Ashton interview – a thought that Brosnan echoed when he described the shooting script as “not functioning in certain areas”. The pressure was high and deadlines were looming, and things were only getting started.

Why Was Filming 'Tomorrow Never Dies' a Nightmare?

Image via MGM

You’d hope that crisis would have been averted by the time cameras were rolling, but even ignoring the continually morphing script, problems were rife. When principal photography began in April for the film’s pre-title action sequence, there were little over 250 days left until it was set to premiere at The Odeon Theatre in Leicester Square, London – not exactly desirable. Meanwhile, plans to shoot in Vietnam were thrown into disarray when the production’s visa was rescinded at the last minute, leaving Spottiswoode and his crew of sixty stranded at the airport until they hastily redirected their plans towards Thailand (a lifeline Spottiswoode quickly grew to regret).

Conflicts also extended to the film's A-list cast. Jonathan Pryce and Teri Hatcher – appearing as Elliot and Paris Carver, the film's villain and sacrificial lamb, respectively – were reportedly infuriated with the number of changes the script had gone through between them signing the dotted line and arriving on set, requiring yet more rewrites to keep them happy. Feirstein's proclivity to rewriting entire scenes the night before they were shot angered them further, with the illustrious Judi Dench supporting them in their complaints (she later described the entire process as "not fair" towards the actors). The contentious relationship between Brosnan and Hatcher only exacerbated matters – partly due to Hatcher nabbing the role over Brosnan’s preferred choice of Monica Bellucci (who would later appear in Spectre), and partly due to her knack of reporting to set late (although Brosnan was overflowing with apologizes upon learning that she was pregnant). It didn’t take long for murmurings of a difficult production to reach the UK press, and while Wilson tried his best to deflect such accusations, his polite demeanor was fooling no one.

Tomorrow Never Dies called wrap on September 5, just 95 days before its scheduled premiere date. Spottiswoode and company worked day and night to complete the film, and in what has to be one of the greatest turnarounds in cinema history, they did it… but only to within an inch of their lives. For example, composer David Arnold was so pressed for time that he was still conducting music even after the official soundtrack was available to buy, with the CD including just two-thirds of the full score. How Spottiswoode managed to pull off the impossible is a question worthy of Einstein, but somehow he did it, and he deserves immense credit for doing so without letting these problems bleed through into the final product (something that Quantum of Solace, which also endured a hectic production, failed to do). It may have cost almost double what GoldenEye had, but Wilson and Broccoli had their film. No doubt they’d learned more than a few lessons for the next one.

'Tomorrow Never Dies' Has Undergone a Re-Evaluation in Recent Years

Image via MGM

It would be nice to end this tale with a happy ending, but sadly, that can only be half delivered. Initial reactions to Tomorrow Never Dies were decidedly mute, with critics deriding its formulaic plot and uninspired design (one reviewer compared it to watching an Elvis Presley concert circa 1976). Similarly, its box office ambitions were squashed by the enormously popular Titanic (which opened in the United States on the same day), resulting in a final gross almost $20 million below GoldenEye’s – enough to confirm that its predecessor’s success wasn’t a fluke, but not enough to propel the series into a new golden era.

But there is a light at the end of this tunnel. The prophetic nature of its plot – an egotistical billionaire weaponizes the power of disinformation to exert control over the media – has made Tomorrow Never Dies undergo one of the biggest re-evaluations in the series, with the characters of Wai Lin and Elliot Carver since becoming staples on all “Greatest Bond Girl” and “Greatest Bond Villain” lists. Tomorrow Never Dies isn’t perfect, but it is fascinating and contains everything one needs for a solid James Bond adventure. Knowing that such an opinion is slowly becoming the consensus must be heartening for Spottiswoode, Wilson, Broccoli, and everyone else who enjoyed many a sleepless night bringing it to theatres. If only it had come twenty years earlier.